What time is the meteor shower tonight? When to see the Perseid 2022 meteor in the UK and what to look for





A Perseid meteor shower is illuminating the skies this week, and is one of the highlights of the year for celestial observers.

Up to 150 shooting stars per hour cross the sky, making it one of the brightest and most active showers of the year.

You’re also likely to see a very bright meteor, a fireball, and a meteor with a long train will see everything you need to know.

When does the Perseus dynasty meteor shower peak?

Perseid meteor showers appear every year in July and August, according to the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, between 17 and 24 August 2022.

This year’s peak is expected to come before dawn on Friday night, August 12 and Saturday, August 13.

The marking was caused by Earth’s impact on the debris left by Comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle, and the meteor appears to have originated in the constellation Perseus.

Shooting stars leave their distinctive traces of light and color, and the Perseus dynasty is known for its fireballs. The Perseus dynasty is famous for its fireballs. The Perseus dynasty is described by NASA as a larger explosion of light and color that could last longer than the average meteor.

More likely to see fireball meteors with Perseids (Photo: Getty Images) How to see Perseids in the UK?

As with most objects in the night sky, the best time to see the Perseids is when the skies are darkest, meaning between midnight and 5:30 AM in England.

However, the Royal Observatory added: The Perseus light is actually always above the horizon when viewed from England. This means that observers in the UK should be able to see some meteors as soon as the sun sets.

Therefore, it is worth a visit in the early evening.

Observers can see showers wherever they are, but clear skies with minimal light pollution give them the best chance.

Here are some general tips that will give you the best chance to shower.

Make sure you are in a dark sky area and your south-facing view is unobstructed. Lie on a blanket or sit on a lawn chair for a wide view of the sky. The naked eye is the best tool you can use to see meteors. Do not use binoculars or telescopes as they have a narrow field of view. Do not look at any lights or cell phones to help your eyes adapt to the dark and to maintain your adaptation to the dark. May I take a picture of Delta Aquarids?

If you want to capture meteors on camera, Pixsy has created a beginner’s guide to astrophotography. It includes the following tips:

Choose a higher ISO between 1600 and 6400. This means that the camera is more sensitive to light. The exact ISO you should use will depend on your camera and conditions, so experiment by taking several shots and increasing the ISO each time to determine which one will give you the best results. And for 30 seconds, the camera must remain completely still for the duration for a sharper image. If the camera’s aperture can be adjusted, use a large aperture and aim for a large setting (between /2.8 and /4). This helps to maximize the amount of light entering the camera lens. A full moon will obstruct the Perseus dynasty’s visibility (Photo: Getty Images) When was the full moon in August 2022?

Unfortunately this year the peak of the Perseus dynasty falls around the full moon, a supermoon, so lighting conditions won’t be ideal as it’s bigger and brighter than usual.

Technically, the full moon fell on Friday, August 12, and peaked at 2:36 a.m., according to the Royal Observatory in Greenwich.

This timing means they were most visible on the night of Thursday, August 11th, but could cause unwanted light pollution through the weekend.

