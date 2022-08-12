US Coast Guard cutter tests lethal capabilities at RIMPAC





COAST GUARD BASE HONOLULU For the first time, a U.S. Coast Guard National Security Cutter oversaw U.S. and foreign Navy vessels during high-level military exercises, including an anti-warfare scenario. underwater.

Service cutters stationed in Hawaii have used naval exercises and deployments over the past year to show how they can punch above their weight as the U.S. Navy implements its vision of distributed maritime operations.

During the recent Rim of the Pacific exercise, which ran from June 29 to August 4, the Coast Guard Cutter Midgett commanded an international task force overseeing maritime interdiction operations, while also providing her bridge to a US Navy helicopter in a collaborative joint service demonstration.

Another RIMPAC participant, the fast-response cutter William Hart, deployed last fall to American Samoa for a mission with a 10-day transit time that far exceeded the typical range for this class of vessel. During last year’s large-scale exercise, the ship embarked with Marines to establish a joint force communications node showing through both events how small cutters can play a pivotal role in as the eyes and ears of the Army in places the Navy visits less frequently.

The Navy envisions a network of joint and coalition assets dispersed across the Pacific to contribute to an overall common operating picture of the region. The more of these lethal assets the better, the thinking goes: since a single adversary cannot target all of the coalition assets that pose a threat, these concepts of distributed lethality and maritime operations distributed could have a deterrent effect.

But the Navy can only keep a limited number of ships sailing in the Pacific at any given time, which means partners and allies are essential, as are Coast Guard ships and aircraft, which has been highlighted in the Tri-Service Maritime Strategy 2020. The document specifically directs the Coast Guard to conduct freedom of navigation operations to challenge excessive maritime claims; conduct law enforcement operations against terrorism, arms proliferation, transnational crime and piracy; and enforce sanctions through maritime interdiction operations.

Vice Admiral Andrew Tiongson, who commands the Coast Guard’s Pacific area, told Defense News the service has implemented this strategy by deploying Coast Guard liaison officers on Navy ships, as well as only by training with Navy equipment and using it to enhance interoperability.

As we prepare for high-end joint operations in the maritime domain, we will support naval efforts with complementary capabilities throughout the Indo-Pacific with port security units, strategic asset escorts and other unique strengths to increase capacity. The more closely our services are linked before the conflict, the more easily we will adapt when needed, Tiongson said.

Commanding a task force

Midgett and William Hart, along with other Honolulu-based cutters, go above and beyond the demands of the three-serve strategy.

The alumni’s RIMPAC experience was unusual, achieving several firsts for the Coast Guard and pushing its own boundaries in lethality and joint force interoperability. For example, Midgett commanded a RIMPAC task force, which no Coast Guard cutter has ever done. Its commanding officer, Captain Willie Carmichael, led 175 Combined Task Force ships, including the US Navy destroyers Chafee and Gridley, the French Navy frigate Prairial and the Peruvian Navy frigate Guise.

This task force oversaw maritime interdiction operations for the combined maritime force at RIMPAC, and it also conducted anti-submarine warfare exercises, which a coast guard cannot do, but which Midgett was able to supervise thanks to the advanced connectivity of the Link 16 network.

These national security cutters are designed to interface with technology, command and control, and communications links to align with the navy and [Defense Department] counterparts. So these RIMPACs are great opportunities to exercise that, Chief Matt Masaschi, spokesman for the Coast Guard’s Pacific Zone, told reporters during a visit by Midgett.

Carmichael said during the tour that he spent nearly four weeks preparing to take command of the task force, which involved hosting Navy subject matter experts on the forward ship RIMPAC for us. help integrate us more at a higher level for those higher war zones.

Midgett will soon depart Hawaii for a patrol in the Western Pacific under the US Navy’s 7th Fleet, underscoring the importance of this service interoperability.

Fighter submarines

Midgett also carried a Navy MH-60R helicopter for pre-deployment training and then for the duration of RIMPAC. This was the first time this type of helicopter had boarded a Coast Guard vessel.

Carmichael said the MH-60 could fit in a national security hangar if it folded its blades and tail. The capability and range of the MH-60 could be of great value to the ship on law enforcement missions. And the Navy could benefit from this experience by conducting MH-60 anti-submarine operations from a cutter deck.

Part of that experiment was to figure out how to sustain that particular airframe, how to sustain it for a long-range, two- or three-month deployment, Carmichael said.

Midgett also showed his deadly traits, taking what he learned from the MH-60 and Link 16 system to serve as an adversary in another RIMPAC offshore scenario.

The cutter worked with other ships of the opposing force to track and chase ships, achieving nine constructive victories, which involved providing targeting data to Allied assets which resulted in immediate simulated strikes.

Midgett also took part in a shooting competition among the RIMPAC participants. Although a cutter typically uses their weapons for self-defense or in a law enforcement context, this barrage gave participants a GPS coordinate for a simulated island and instructed them to lead an attack mission. earthly.

This is not typical for us island targets, said the ship’s weapons officer, Ensign Matthew Pindell, adding that the ship used its 57mm MK 110 gun with an 8-mile range to pursue the target.

Pindell said the crew recently used their Phalanx close-in weapons system to fire at a missile target towed by a Learjet, noting that this type of experience is important for the upcoming deployment to the Air Force area of ​​responsibility. 7th Fleet.

Fill a gap

As Midgett pushes the boundaries of what a Legend-class national security cutter can do, the service has found areas that need improvement, Carmichael said. For example, the ship and its crew lack the ability to plan and execute long-range planning efforts that are very complex in a maritime environment. We have also learned some of these lessons from our Navy counterparts and their best practices. We actually brought some of their subject matter experts on board so the crew could learn and then share those lessons with the other ships in the class.

Coastguard rapid response cutters in Honolulu, about a third the length of national security cutters, have undertaken presence missions in Oceania that were once carried out by much larger vessels.

Cmdt. Cynthia Travers, William Hart’s commanding officer, said her ship and crew of 24 along with the other two Honolulu-based fast-response cutters had an outsized impact on the American presence in Oceania.

Although the class of ships are typically called for law enforcement, search and rescue, and environmental protection missions around the Hawaiian Islands, last fall we operated between Oahu and American Samoa. . It’s about a 10-day transit for us, so it’s kind of a mission on a bigger ship with a small Coast Guard cutter, she said.

This transit was uncomfortable for the crew, she acknowledged, and the cutter had to cruise at just 10 knots (12 mph) to save fuel and ensure it could get to American Samoa without refueling. at sea, since no assets were available to sail with William Hart or connect halfway.

Fast-response cutters departing Hawaii and Guam are more likely to be caught on these longer-distance transits.

During William Harts’ voyage to Oceania last fall, he operated alongside vessels from the United States, Australia, New Zealand and France to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing. Although the mission itself was not high end, it placed the cutter in a location where US Navy ships were unlikely to operate, creating an opportunity for the joint force.

And in large-scale exercise 2021, William Hart and a team of Marines combined their sensors into a single common image of the battlespace. Ships and aircraft that the Coast Guard has seen with its sensors have been shared with the Marine Corps Network, using both the Coast Guards Rescue 21 system and Marine satellite communications technology, creating a more clear maritime domain awareness.

We are sort of filling a gap that currently exists. There are larger cutters in the works who hoped to be able to take on this mission in the years to come, but for now, the Quick Response Cutter is the tool we have here that can fill that need, Travers said. .

Megan Eckstein is a naval warfare reporter at Defense News. She has covered military news since 2009, with a focus on US Navy and Marine Corps operations, acquisition programs and budgets. She has reported on four geographic fleets and is happiest when recording stories from a ship. Megan is an alumnus of the University of Maryland.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.defensenews.com/naval/2022/08/11/us-coast-guard-cutter-tests-lethal-capabilities-at-rimpac/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos