British heatwave: Green landscapes in England turn brown as rivers fall | UK News





High temperatures and no rain have turned much of the British landscape brown, with changes visible from space.

Satellite imagery shows how conditions this summer have changed the entire land from green to brown and yellow.

A drought is expected in parts of the UK today after the first seven months, the driest since 1976.

As you can see in the two images below, the change has been particularly noticeable over the past month. You can compare photos by dragging the white line left or right.

They show the UK on July 10th and August 10th, and the second picture shows how much of England and Scotland areas have turned brown in a month.

The areas most severely affected are east of England, where the southeast is almost completely discolored.

Such dramatically changing landscapes don’t happen every year. This photo shows the UK on 16 July 2021 and 2022.

The closest date for clear visibility of the country in both years is July 16, as clouds blocked satellite imagery in early August of last year.

The image shows that last year the country was noticeably greener than at the same time this year.

One of the worst affected areas this year is Kent in the southeast.

This image shows how London and East Sussex, as well as the county, have changed almost completely from green to brown and yellow compared to last year.

Satellite imagery provides one perspective on Britain’s heatwave, but the changes are also evident on the ground.

Compare these ‘before’ and ‘now’ photos of places in the UK to see how things have changed.

The lawn in Greenwich Park in South London has dried and turned brown in this image of 2021 and this year.

A similar scene can be seen in northern London. Taken from Primrose Hill in Camden in 2021 and this year, these photos show the stark difference.

In Eaton, the appearance of Brocas with Windsor Castle in the background in 2019 compared to this year is also impressive.

The southeastern region has seen little rain for 146 days since January. According to the Meteorological Administration, this is the longest dry period in the region since the 1970s.

The UK is also experiencing low and exceptionally low river flow and groundwater levels, and this map shows water flow for July compared to expected averages.

According to data from the UK Center for Ecology and Hydrology, the areas most affected are south and central England, parts of northeast England, and parts of eastern Scotland and Wales.

The water level in the reservoir has dropped noticeably.

This photo shows the Hanningfield Reservoir in Essex in May 2020 and earlier this week. The water level has dropped a lot.

Reservoir officials told Sky News that water levels have dropped significantly this year, but not to the point of concern.

As seen in these images from May 2021 and July 2022, the water level at the Bewl Water reservoir in Kent currently measures 67% of its capacity as dry weather continues.

This week, the southern region will continue to be hot with temperatures around 30 degrees Celsius.

As the heat wave continues, the Meteorological Agency has warned that parts of England and Wales are facing “extraordinary” wildfire risk.

They raised the Fire Severity Index to the highest level this Sunday. Most of southern England and parts of Wales are at risk.

