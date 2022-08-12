The worst US airports for flight cancellations and how to avoid disruption





Find out what clicks on FoxBusiness.com.

As flight cancellations continue to upend Americans’ summer travel plans, new data reveals which airports have been hardest hit.

German claims management company AirHelp analyzed a total of 37,000 cancellations at 400 US airports from May 27 to July 15. About 2.6% of all flights across the United States were canceled during the period.

The 10 worst airports for cancellations

New York’s LaGuardia Airport and New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport are the worst in terms of cancellations, accounting for 7.7% and 7.6% of canceled flights, respectively, during the time period analyzed by AirHelp.

Travelers at LaGuardia Airport (LGA) in the Queens borough of New York, U.S., Friday, July 2, 2022. | Getty Images

“Cancellations can occur for a variety of reasons, but in general we often see a greater concentration of cancellations and flight disruptions at airports that have higher traffic, which is true for New York area airports. York,” an AirHelp spokesperson told FOX Business. .

MORE THAN 2K FLIGHTS DELAYED, MORE THAN 600 CANCELED THURSDAY

Travelers line up at the American Airlines counter at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia on July 2, 2022. | Getty Images

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Pittsburgh International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport round out the rest of the top five, with 5.9%, 4.1% and 4% canceled flights, respectively.

Passengers line up to go through security at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in Charlotte, North Carolina on July 2, 2022.

This is followed closely by Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Philadelphia International Airport (3.8%), Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and Miami International Airport (3.7%) and John F.Kennedy (3.6%).

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS

The worst time to fly

When it comes to avoiding flight cancellations, when you travel is just as important as where you travel.

According to data from AirHelp, the greatest concentration of cancellations occurs from 4:00 p.m. to around 10:00 p.m.

Thursday marked the worst time to fly with 3.61% of flights between May 27 and July 15 cancelled. The other days most likely to see more cancellations are Friday (3.19%), Wednesday (2.69%), Saturday (2.67%) and Sunday (2.54%).

As for flight disruptions, Friday was the worst day, with 30.51% of flights impacted over the period. The other days most likely to experience flight disruptions are Thursday (28.42%), Sunday (27.32%), Saturday (26.69%) and Wednesday (25.04%).

The best day to fly was Tuesday with 78.24% of flights arriving on time during the period. The other days with the most on-time flights were Monday (76.75%), Wednesday (74.96%), Saturday (73.31%) and Sunday (72.68%).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle/top-ten-worst-airports-cancellations The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos