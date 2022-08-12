Embarrassed as UK ‘draged’ over AZ’s COVID antibody Evusheld





Half a million people in the UK who are not protected from a COVID-19 vaccine for diseases like blood cancer face another winter protection as the government has withheld plans to offer treatment with AstraZeneca’s antibody therapy Evusheld.

Several patient organizations, clinicians and medical groups have criticized the health department’s decision to delay procurement of Evusheld consumables until cost-effectiveness agency NICE evaluates whether the antibody has sustained efficacy against the common Omicron strain of SARS-CoV. position. -2.

UK lobby group Evusheld said in a statement (PDF) that AZ was not asked to set aside Evusheld shares for the UK this winter.

Thixagebumab and silgaviumab antibody-based drugs were approved by the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in March, making them the first alternative vaccines for pre-exposure prophylaxis of COVID-19.

The NICE assessment isn’t expected until April next year, so immunocompromised patients have little choice and must continue to protect themselves in isolation for at least a few more months.

More than 18 charities, including Blood Cancer UK, MS Society, Anthony Nolan Trust and Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis, have contributed to Health Secretary Steve Barclay Letters claiming there is strong clinical support for Evusheld, which is being held to an “impossible standard”. of the evolving evidence.”

We were very disappointed to hear that Evusheld would not be considered for those who are not well protected by a vaccine. Due to the lack of transparency and communication, many people have not been able to understand the process taken to reach this decision (1/6) https://t.co/NO72kVH2Ki

— Kidney Care UK (@kidneycareuk) August 12, 2022

The Department of Health and Social Care has conducted a “strong review” of Evusheld and concluded that there is insufficient data on the duration of protection the drug provides “with respect to the current Omicron strain”.

The charity is asking the government to release evidence of its decision, noting that it contradicts the conclusions of dozens of other countries that have made drugs available to vulnerable people.

They also say that similar needs have not been found in other COVID treatments and that drug delivery failures could increase pressure on NHS beds during the winter.

UK’s Evusheld claims that “there is good real Phase IV data from other countries, such as Israel and France, and the reality is that hospitalizations and mortality rates have declined significantly.”

“Our members are also less interested in long-term, lasting protection. Our members want to spend their first family Christmas in three years while protection lasts.”

AZ reported laboratory data generated by scientists at the University of Oxford in May, showing that Evusheld retains neutralizing activity against the Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5, which are now predominant in the UK.

However, a group of Chinese researchers reported that BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants with the R346 mutation in the spike glycoprotein completely avoided neutralization with the antibody combination, whereas Eli Lilly’s bebtelovimab retained activity.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pharmaphorum.com/news/dismay-as-uk-drags-its-heels-on-azs-covid-antibody-evusheld/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos