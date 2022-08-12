Troubled UK economy overcomes jubilee turmoil, but recession is approaching.





Bank holidays for the Queen’s Jubilee hit UK GDP in June.

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) – The UK economy contracted less than feared in June when public holidays were expected to be hit hard, but sectors most exposed to a worsening cost of living crisis, such as retail and restaurants, were Had a hard time.

However, overall production in the second quarter still declined and the UK is expected to enter a long-term recession at the end of the year as inflation soars and interest rates rise.

The National Statistical Office said the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) fell 0.6% in June, the biggest decline since January 2021, but it was less severe than the 1.3% decline predicted in a Reuters poll of economists.

This month included two unusually bank holidays to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, but much of the decline to June’s GDP came from the disruption of coronavirus-related health care.

“I don’t know if this reflects that Jubilee’s hit is less than usual, or if it’s evidence that the economy has significant underlying momentum,” said Samuel Tombs, an economist at consulting firm Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Either way, he said GDP is likely to rebound in July.

Friday’s data points to growing weakness in the consumer-facing sector of the economy as the British deal with inflation that has reached its highest level in 40 years in the wake of the Ukraine war.

In February 2020, the economy was expected to be 0.9% higher than pre-COVID-19 levels, but consumer-facing services output was 4.9% lower.

Soldiers parade outside Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in London, England on June 5 to celebrate the end of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebration. Frank Augstein/Pool via REUTERS

Finance Minister Nadhim Zahawi said the figures suggest “true resilience” of the private sector, but many economists expect a slide into a recession.

Last week, the Bank of England predicted it would not appear until early 2024 as the UK enters a recession at the end of 2022 and raises interest rates to combat inflation. read more

ONS said it was down 0.1% in the second quarter as a whole compared to what it expected the economy to decline 0.3%.

The UK is lagging behind the US, Italy and France in recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic when comparing economic output at the end of 2019 and Q2. But in Germany the situation is worse.

Economic recovery from the corona pandemic

“The UK economy is approaching recession and the worst is yet to come,” said Surren Thiru, economic director for the Association of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Separate ONS data shows that the UK’s trade deficit in goods reached a three-month high of £22.85 billion in June, cooling exports to the European Union and other countries.

“Overall, the trade data is bleak and will get worse over the next few months,” said Tombs of Pantheon. will be done,” he said. he said

Reports by Andy Bruce, William James, Farouq Suleiman, and Kate Holton; Toby Chopra compilation

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

