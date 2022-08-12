What does it mean for science that Britain gets a new prime minister?





Rishi Sunak (left) and Liz Truss have other economic policies that could have a cascading effect on UK research.Credit: Jack Hill/AFP via Getty, Christopher Furlong/Getty

The competition to decide who will become the new leader of the UK Conservative Party and who will be the next prime minister is less than a month away.

The two candidates are former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Minister Liz Truss. Both are vying for votes from the Conservative party’s 160,000 strong members. According to polls, Truss is the best contender for the title.

Neither publicly said much of what they plan to do for science, but they described different approaches to running the nation and saving the economy from the upcoming crisis that could affect research systems.

The political turmoil comes at a critical time for British science policy, which faces criticism from outside agencies scrutinizing existing structures and policies and an uncertain future relationship with Europe.

the safest option

James Wilsdon, a science policy scholar at the University of Sheffield, UK, has no doubt that Rishi Sunak is the safest choice in science. From an ideological point of view, Sunak is passionate about science, innovation and technology, as evidenced by his decision to become Prime Minister.

Last year, Sunak announced plans to increase its scientific spending by 35% by 2026 and allocate $6.9 billion (US$8.4 billion) to participate in Horizon Europe, the European Commission’s flagship research and innovation program, or its in-house program. Alternatives.

But not everyone is sure. Kieron Flanagan, who studies science and technology policy at the University of Manchester in the UK, points to the sharp increase in science spending approved by Prime Minister Theresa May when it was already planned. In fact, he scaled them down and postponed them because of the epidemic.

Flanagan is also concerned that Sunak’s stance on China could harm international cooperation. Sunak said in a series of tweets on July 25 that he would introduce measures to counter China if he succeeds in running for leadership. This includes reviewing all Chinese research partnerships in the UK that have military applications or have the potential to technically help China, and provide more support to universities to combat industrial espionage allegations. He will also close all 30 cultural and language centers of the Confucius Institute of China attached to a British university funded by the Chinese government.

Flanagan says it is unlikely that such an investigation, perceived by some as anti-Chinese, will escalate to the extent that it affects universities. China sends huge numbers of students to British universities, where they pay a premium for education and training. Because UK government funding usually doesn’t cover all of the costs of doing research, he says, many institutions rely on students’ income to make a living. Changes in the number of PhD students may also affect the scientific workforce.

tax relief

So far, the Liz Truss campaign has focused on pledges of more than $30 billion a year in tax cuts, raising concerns about how this will affect the budgets of government departments, including those that oversee research and innovation. Truss also promised a review of government spending that could threaten the science budget, Wilsdon says.

Earlier this year, as Minister for Women and Equality, Truss formed a task force to find ways to encourage more women to enter science, technology and mathematics. Since 2014, she has served as environmental secretary, cutting subsidies for solar producers.

Truss and Sunak prefer different approaches to combat rising inflation and soaring energy costs, fueling the cost of living crisis. These issues will affect science and scientists, Flanagan says. Most of the science takes place in some of the best places to live in England: London, Cambridge and Oxford. He added that if the salaries of junior scientists couldn’t afford to live in a place like this, there would be problems.

Chris Millward, who studies education policy at the University of Birmingham, UK, is careful not to read too much of the pledge in a leadership contest designed to appeal to Conservative party members. This pledge is mostly white males over 50 years old living in the south of England. Anyone elected can step down from the position he is now taking to provide a stadium that the general public can enjoy more broadly, he says.

There is no science minister.

Voting comes at an uncertain time in British science. Negotiations between the UK and the European Commission on access to Horizon Europe are becoming increasingly difficult, and Britain’s hopes for participation are now fading. Science Secretary George Freeman also resigned, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned. So far, no one has been re-appointed to a science role. And earlier this month, Britain’s chief scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance, who helped tune the country through the COVID-19 pandemic, announced that he would resign in April next year.

Senators on the Science and Technology Committee, which closely scrutinizes government decisions, said in a report earlier this month that they were concerned that no one had held the office of science minister. The committee proposed that the next prime minister should make the new science minister a member of the government’s top team of decision-makers, who would be a member of a cabinet of no more than 20 decision makers. Currently, he holds the position of deputy minister-level minister.

The government department responsible for science, Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, says business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has been given temporary responsibilities for science, research and innovation. The department’s work is continuing at a rapid pace, a spokesperson told Nature.

The Senate report also warns that Britain’s ambition to become a science and technology superpower by 2030 is jeopardized by poor communication and accountability among government agencies and a lack of a clear strategy.

Another report commissioned by the government revealed wasteful flaws in the way grant applications were evaluated, and an independent review concluded that the heavily funded UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) was not as efficient as possible.

UKRI head Ottoline Leyser said the organization welcomed the report. Their recommendations will help strengthen the UKRI, she adds.

