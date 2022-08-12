Is there a hose pipe ban in our area? How to check local rules





Due to extreme British weather, including several heat and drought conditions, Yorkshire Water, Thames Water and many others have introduced hose pipe bans.

A drought has been declared in some parts of the UK. The measure is intended to trigger tighter controls on water use.

The Ministry of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said on Friday that parts of the South West, parts of South and Central England and East England would turn into a state of drought.

The change could lead to more action, such as a ban on hose pipes, but the Environment Agency has reassured the public that essential water supplies are safe.

The Southern Water ban has already been in effect in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

So, what is a hose pipe ban and how can you tell if you have a hose pipe ban in your area?

(Graphic: Mark Hall/National World)

What is a hosepipe ban?

When water becomes scarce than usual, the water company may limit the use of water.

By monitoring the water level in a reservoir or river, you can know when water is running low.

Prolonged droughts will lower these levels, allowing water companies to balance our water needs with the needs of the environment.

Water companies are already urging the public to reduce their water use (Image: Adobe)

Hot weather can lead to more water consumption as people drink more and shower more, refill pools, and water plants more regularly. All of this puts more strain on the system.

Yorkshire Water, for example, said it had to pump 200 million liters more water than usual when high temperatures were recorded on July 11. This is equivalent to the daily demand for Leeds.

Under the Flood and Water Management Act of 2010, water companies have the legal power to restrict how water is used.

Anyone who ignores these rules can be prosecuted in criminal court and subject to fines of up to 1,000 people. But the water company says it prefers education over enforcement.

Southern Water has urged customers to report non-compliance to their customer service team.

Water companies can be seen enforcing hose pipe bans during drought conditions (Image: Getty Images)

The last set of water restrictions imposed in the UK before the Southern Water hosepipe ban was announced was the long heatwave of the summer of 2018.

Seven million households in North West England and Northern Ireland have had to temporarily discard hose pipes.

Scotland seldom has to introduce such restrictions.

The hosepipe ban has been implemented only twice in the past 50 years, in 1976 and in the summer of 1995.

What are the Hose Pipe Ban Rules?

A hosepipe ban could be introduced when a water company determines that the area is a drought, that is, prolonged dry weather affecting the supply of water for agriculture, the environment and human consumption.

Many reservoirs in England and Wales currently have much less than their usual capacity year-round (Image: Getty Images)

Under these circumstances, hosepipes or sprinklers may not be used for:

Watering the garden (including public parks, playgrounds, and premises) Cleaning cars Filling ponds or water parks or filling them with water (you cannot fill the water park in any other way) Cleaning windows, paths, or patios

A severe drought can limit water use in commercial buildings.

For example, they cannot water outdoor plants.

And when a state of emergency is declared, households may be rationed enough to have to fill the community hub with water and flush it only a few times a day.

When is Southern Water Hose Pipe Ban 2022?

Southern Water introduced a hose pipe ban for customers in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight on August 5th.

The restrictions are meant to protect the habitat of the Itchen and River Test, which pass through Winchester and Southampton respectively.

Water company claims hose pipe ban isn’t on card yet (Image: Adobe)

Dr. Alison Hoyle, Director of Risk and Compliance at Southern Water, said these measures were carefully considered by the water company, but were considered responsible in light of the below-average river flow.

Water levels in both rivers are 25% lower than expected throughout the year, and Dr. Hoyle said a hose pipe ban could restore those levels.

This is the first hose pipe ban in the area since 2012.

When is South East Water Hosepipe Ban 2022?

Southeastern water restrictions will be in effect on Friday (12 August) at midnight.

Households in Kent and East Sussex will introduce a hose pipe ban until further notice.

South East Water said in a statement on its website that it was forced to take action after the South East received only 8% of the rainfall it typically receives in July.

The statement said this was a period of extreme weather conditions across the UK.

Water demand this summer has broken all previous records, including the heat wave due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Holme Styes Reservoir in West Yorkshire is considered drought condition by the Environment Agency (Image: PA)

We produce and supply our customers with an additional 120 million liters of water each day, equivalent to four additional towns the size of Maidstone or Eastbourne each day.

The company added that it wants to make sure it can keep supplies for essential use and protect the environment.

According to the Meteorological Administration, both southeast and south-central England recorded 5mm of rainfall in July, the driest July since official records began in 1836.

When is Welsh Water Hosepipe Ban 2022?

Welsh Water became the third company to announce hose pipe restrictions.

Beginning Friday, August 19, the ban will apply to Pembrokeshire and some adjacent areas of Carmarthenshire in South West Wales, including Pendine and Laugharne.

The non-profit company said it had already had to pump water from surrounding areas and increase the number of teams looking for leaks in pipes.

When is the Thames Water Hose Pipe Ban 2022?

The company serves 15 million customers across London and the Thames Valley.

Water company urges people to think about water usage (Image: Adobe)

Bottled water had already been distributed to the town of Northend in Oxfordshire after the Stokenchurch Reservoir was shut off due to a supply infrastructure flaw.

They succeeded in ameliorating the situation, but the supplier told people in the area that water pressure is likely to be low.

When is Yorkshire Water hosepipe ban 2022?

Yorkshire Water became the fifth company in England and Wales to announce a hosepipe ban as the British continued to experience sweltering heat through hot and dry conditions.

The company, which has more than 5 million customers, made an early announcement on Friday (August 12), with restrictions in effect starting Aug. 26.

Yorkshire Waters’ director of water management, Neil Dewis, said the company’s long-term heatwaves hit the country with few options.

Some areas of Yorkshire have had their lowest rainfall since records began 130 years ago, he said.

The hot, dry weather means that Yorkshire’s rivers are shrinking and reservoirs are about 20% lower than expected at this time of year. We did our best not to put any restrictions on it, but unfortunately it’s now needed as part of a drought plan.

We closely monitored reservoir water levels, weather forecasts, and other environmental indicators to determine whether further action should be taken.

Now that we’ve reached that trigger point, we need to make sure we have enough supplies for the essential needs of the people of this region this year and next year, and whether we can protect the local environment by limiting the amount of water. We have to drag it from the river.

The decision to introduce a hosepipe ban is based on the risk that water stocks will continue to drop over the coming weeks and the need to be vigilant about clean water supplies and long-term river health.

Any other UK hosepipe bans likely?

England and Wales won’t see rain until next week, but then only showers are forecast.

In Scotland, there will be rainfall only in the highlands.

Meanwhile, Environment Secretary George Eustice has put political pressure on the water company to take action.

He wrote in the Sunday Telegraph on Aug. 7 that he urged companies to follow the examples of Southern Water, South East Water and Welsh Water when introducing the ban.

He has since met with the water company’s chief executive, who said he reassured him that supplies were resilient across the country.

Industry body Water UK said: All companies have drought plans in place agreed with the Minister and the Environment Agency. This sets up specific triggers to activate different levels of response (including hosepipe bans).

[The] The government has decided that it is up to the water company to make the final decision when the action triggers of each plan are met.

The company is constantly in conversation about the positions of Defra and regulators, as well as future projections, plans and actions.

As we saw this summer, businesses are prepared to use restrictions when necessary to protect the environment.

Water companies are also directing consumers to cut back on their usage and say they are pouring water into rivers to support areas with low flow.

Southeast, Central England and East Anglia all had the driest July on record (Image: Getty Images)

This comes after the Environment Agency convened a national drought group to discuss water supply in late July 2022.

The group is made up of senior officials from the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), water companies, the National Farmers’ Union and several other rural organizations.

Although it has not officially classified the UK as a drought, it has indicated that most of the UK is in prolonged dry weather conditions under an official drought.

River flows, groundwater and reservoir levels are well below average in the UK year-round and only the Northwest is considered acceptable water level.

How can I check if there is a hose pipe ban?

You can check with your water supplier to see if there is a hose pipe ban in your area.

Water UK suggests turning off the faucet when brushing yourself, using a watering can instead of a garden hose, and letting the lawn brown.

How can I find out about my water supplier?

Water companies cannot change suppliers because they only operate in certain regions.

