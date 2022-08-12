US Department of Justice seeks unsealing of search warrant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago





U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday he had “personally approved” of the dramatic raid on Donald Trump’s Florida estate and, in a highly unusual move, was asking for the warrant for the search to be returned audience.

Nation’s top prosecutor won’t reveal reason for unprecedented raid on former US president’s home, condemns ensuing ‘baseless attacks’ on FBI and Justice Department .

“I personally approved of the decision to seek a search warrant,” Garland told reporters in his first public statement since Monday’s raid. “The department does not take such a decision lightly.”

While noting that “ethical obligations” prevented him from detailing the base of the raid, Garland said he asked a Florida judge to unseal the warrant because Trump had publicly confirmed the search and there had “a substantial public interest in this matter”.

Trump, who has a copy of the search warrant but has so far refused to reveal its contents, said late Thursday that he would not oppose the unsealing of the warrant.

“Not only will I not oppose the release of documents…I’m going the extra mile by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of these documents,” the former president wrote on Truth Social, the social media site he launched this year.

In another post, Trump repeated his claim that the search was an “unprecedented political weaponization of law enforcement.”

Some analysts had suggested that Garland was indeed challenging him to block the motion, given that Trump had insisted the raid was baseless and politically motivated.

Andrew Weissmann, a former Justice Department official, said Garland “called Trump’s bluff” by requiring the former president to oppose or consent to the release of the document.

The Justice Department’s motion to unseal the warrant noted and did not dispute statements by Trump officials that the FBI was looking for presidential records and potential classified documents.

According to US media, the search was linked to a potential mishandling of classified documents brought to Mar-a-Lago after Trump left the White House in January 2021.

The Washington Post quoted unnamed sources close to the investigation on Thursday as saying that classified documents relating to nuclear weapons were among the documents sought by FBI agents during the raid.

The newspaper did not say whether the nuclear weapons involved belonged to the United States or to another country.

political firestorm

The FBI raid on Trump’s lavish Mar-a-Lago residence has sparked a political storm in an already bitterly divided country, and comes as he eyes another run for the White House in 2024.

In a statement on his Truth Social platform on Thursday, Trump said his lawyers had “cooperated fully” and that “the government could have had whatever it wanted, if we had it.”

“And then, out of nowhere and without warning, Mar-a-Lago was raided at 6:30 a.m.,” he said, adding that officers “even searched the First Lady’s closets and searched his clothes and personal effects. .”

Leading Republicans have rallied behind Trump, and some members of his party have harshly denounced the Justice Department and the FBI, accusing them of partisanship in targeting the former president.

Garland criticized what he called “unfounded attacks on the professionalism of FBI and Justice Department agents and prosecutors.”

A gunman was shot and killed by police Thursday after he attempted to break into an FBI office in Cincinnati, Ohio, police said.

“Without Fear or Favor”

The Justice Department usually doesn’t confirm or deny whether it’s investigating someone, and Garland — a former prosecutor and judge who has a reputation for being a stickler for protocol — was careful to point out that the law was enforced. fairly.

“Faithful respect for the rule of law is the fundamental principle of the Ministry of Justice and of our democracy,” he said. “The rule of law means applying the law uniformly without fear or favor.”

Since leaving office, Trump has remained the nation’s most controversial figure and a force within the Republican Party, continuing to sow lies that he in fact won the 2020 vote.

On Wednesday, the 76-year-old former president was questioned for four hours by Letitia James, the New York state attorney general who is investigating the Trump Organization’s business practices.

Trump is also facing legal scrutiny for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and for the January 6 attack on the US Capitol by his supporters.

Trump was impeached for a historic second time by the House after the Capitol riot, he was charged with incitement but was acquitted by the Senate.

(FRANCE 24 with AFP)

