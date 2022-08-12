The life-size Lucario stuffed toy is finally available in the UK.





Image: Pokemon Center, The Pokemon Company

(Update 2: Thursday 11 August 2022 20:30 BST) Brits, our time has finally come. If you live in the UK, you can buy the grungy gloves from the life-size Lucario on the Pokémon Center site for just 360. A bloody deal for Lucario’s 47 inches.

(Update 1: Tuesday, November 23, 2021 15:15 GMT) The great news is that the amazing life-size Lucario stuffed toy is also available at official Pokemon stores in the US and Canada.

Pre-orders are available now for $419.99 and shipping is scheduled for April 2022.

Original article (Friday, November 19, 2021 11:30 GMT): There is no better place than Japan when it comes to Pokémon merchandise. In the past, we’ve seen a giant Snorlax stuffed toy that can also be used as a bed, a fantastic human-sized Metapod cocoon perfect to jump inside and mourn. Now we have a life-size Lucario that can help you do that. dish wash. It’s just not fair.

Standing exactly 1.2 meters tall (the exact dimensions of the official Pokdex), Lucario is currently taking pre-orders from Pokmon’s official Japanese store. It is made to order for a limited time, but can only be shipped to a Japanese address if you are lucky enough to live in Japan. The price you can order now is 46,200 yen (about $405/302). That’s… expensive, but isn’t it more expensive than you think?

To sell a product or melt your heart, the Pokémon Company shared the following images of how to spend time with Lucario. We can’t and can’t have it, but we’re already in love.

Image: Pokemon Center, The Pokemon Company Images: Pokemon Center, The Pokemon Company

Do you know anyone who lives in Japan? Do you think you can convince them to keep one of them? To be honest, let’s just go there…

