US ‘going nowhere’ as China and Arabia strengthen ties





US President Joe Biden is greeted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the Alsalam Royal Palace in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, July 15, 2022.

Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

The administration of US President Joe Biden on Friday disputed claims that an upcoming visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Saudi Arabia signals the decline of US influence in the Middle East, insisting that the United States “does not go nowhere”.

Tim Lenderking, US special envoy for Yemen, said diplomatic visits from other world powers were to be expected, but said the US had affirmed its commitment to the region following a visit by Biden in July.

“The main message the president has brought to the region is that the United States is not going anywhere,” Lenderking told CNBC’s Hadley Gamble.

Reports emerged on Thursday that Xi was due to arrive in Saudi Arabia next week for a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Chinese premier’s first official overseas visit since 2020 as Beijing and Riyadh seek to cement ties. . On Thursday, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs neither confirmed nor denied this information.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry and the Chinese Foreign Ministry were not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC on Friday.

The fact that Xi is expected to be greeted with all the pomp and fanfare bestowed upon former US President Donald Trump during his 2017 visit does little to improve the optics of Biden’s visit, which was an affair. low-key which critics say was hardly achieved amid strained personal ties between the two leaders. However, Lenderking insisted that the United States retains a “vital” presence.

“The United States is a vital partner not just for Saudi Arabia, but for every country in the region,” he said.

“America can be counted on to stay in the neighborhood as a support to countries and their security. This is an American priority,” he added.

Conflict in Yemen

In that context, Yemen, which has been devastated by a civil war since 2014, is a key U.S. target, said Lenderking, whom Biden named special envoy to the country last year.

Lenderking said making progress toward resolving the conflict was a major achievement for Biden during his visit last month. These included convincing Saudi Arabia to extend and strengthen a UN-brokered truce and start talks to end the war.

As a result, the conflict is now halfway to a resolution, Lenderking said.

Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war between the Yemeni government and the armed Houthi movement since 2014.

Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

“I think we’re better than 50 per cent; I wouldn’t have said that six months ago,” he said. “We have a moment to turn the tide of the conflict. Now is the time to do it.”

He added that Yemen is a crisis in which otherwise contentious relations can be overlooked, and welcomed collaboration with China and Russia in this area.

China wants “to see progress in Yemen during its presidency of the Security Council,” Lenderking said, referring to Beijing’s current role as head of the UN Security Council.

“I think this is an important element where we can find common ground between us, China, Russia and the United States working together on a political solution to the conflict in Yemen,” he added.

Rising nuclear risks in the region

Lenderking also noted that Iran, with whom the United States shares a long history of fractured relations, could play a constructive role in resolving the conflict in Yemen. However, he said that was not a prerequisite for a resolution.

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

This comes against the backdrop of continuing talks between the United States and Iran to revive a nuclear deal from 2015.

Asked if he believed it was possible to see nuclear weapons in countries like Iran and potentially other countries in the region, Lenderking replied: “I think that would be unfortunate. J hope that’s not the case.”

Clarification: This article has been updated to clarify that Lenderking was asked if he believed it was possible to see nuclear weapons in countries like Iran.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/08/12/us-is-not-going-anywhere-as-china-and-saudi-bolster-ties.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos