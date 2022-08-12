Meet the US Women’s Amateur quarter-finalists in Chambers Bay





The quarterfinals are set for the US Womens Amateur at Chambers Bay at University Place, Washington. Here’s what you need to know about the eight players remaining in match play (courtesy NBC Sports Research Unit).

You can watch the action live Friday starting at 7 p.m. on Golf Channel.

Annabel Wilson vs Catherine Rao

Wilson, 21, Ireland

Road to neighborhoods:

Shot 73-73 in stroke play (par 73) Round of 64: Defeated Fiona Xu, 5 and 4 Round of 32: Defeated Julia Misemer, 4 and 3 Round of 16: Defeated Katie Li, 3 and 2

Notes: She hasn’t trailed in any of her matches and is the first Irish player to reach the quarter-finals since Mary McKenna in 1980. No Irish player has ever won this championship and the last European to do so was Silvia Cavalleri in 1997. Wilson will be a senior at UCLA in the fall. She is the 2019 Irish Womens Open champion and was a member of the GB&Is 2021 Curtis Cup team. She is ranked 144th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

Rao, 18, Camerillo, CA

Road to neighborhoods:

Shot 73-67 in stroke play Round of 64: Defeated Izzy Pellot, 1st round of 32: Defeated Sara Im, 2&1 Round of 16: Defeated Annabelle Pancake, 4&3

Notes: She will be a freshman at Princeton in the fall and was valedictorian at Oaks Christian High School. She represented the United States in the 2021 Junior Solheim Cup and was a 2020 and 2021 AJGA Junior All-American. She is ranked 647th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

US Womens Amateur Match Score

Brianna Navarrosa vs. Monet Chun

Navarrosa, 20, San Diego, CA.

Road to neighborhoods

Shot 71-76 in stroke play Round of 64: Defeated Jaclyn LaHa, 20 holes Round of 32: Defeated Rachel Heck, 2&1 Round of 16: Defeated Kelsey Bennett, 21 holes

Notes: She will be a junior this fall at USC and was a three-time Rolex Junior All-American in high school. She played in the 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, but failed to qualify. She is ranked 160th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

Chun, 21, Canada

Road to neighborhoods:

Shot 76-73 in stroke play Round of 64: Defeated Lauren Gomez, 1st-over Round of 32: Defeated Amanda Sambach, 1st-over Round of 16: Defeated Julia Gregg, 4th-3rd

Notes: She will be a junior this fall at Michigan and was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year in 2020-21 and became the first Wolverine rookie to be named First-Team All-Big Ten. She is looking to become the first Canadian to reach the final since Brooke Henderson’s 2014 loss to Kristen Gillman. She is ranked 143rd in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

Highlights: US Womens Amateur, Round of 16

Saki Baba vs. Lauren Lehigh

Baba, 17, Japan

Road to neighborhoods:

Turned 73-74 in part by strokes 64th finals: defeated Jennifer Cleary, 1st more

Notes: She was co-medalist at US Girls’ Junior in July, but lost in the Round of 16. She finished T-49 at this year’s US Women’s Open. She is ranked 45th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, which is the highest of all the remaining players.

Lehigh, 21, Loveland, Colorado

Road to neighborhoods:

Turned 77-70 partly by strokes 64th finals: defeated Kayla Smith, 3rd and 2nd finals 32nd: defeated Anna Fang, 6th and 5th finals: 16th finals: defeated Mia Hammond, 4th and 3rd

Notes: She’ll be a senior this fall in New Mexico and hasn’t trailed at any time this week in her games. She won the 2019 Colorado Junior PGA Championship and the 2018 Colorado Girls Match Play. She is ranked 520th in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

Leigh Chien vs. Bailey Shoemaker

Dog, 16, Irvine, CA

Road to neighborhoods:

Shot 73-73 in stroke play Defeated Aliea Clark, 19 holes Round of 32: Defeated Laney Frye, 2 and 1 Round of 16: Defeated Rachel Kuehn, 1 place

Notes: She will be a freshman this fall at Santa Margarita Catholic High School and is committed to attending Stanford in the fall of 2024. She is ranked third on the Rolex AJGA Rankings and won the 2022 Mariah Stackhouse Girls Invitational.

Shoemaker, 17, Dade City, Florida

Road to neighborhoods

Shot 77-72 in stroke play Round of 64: Defeated Kaleiya Romero, 4 and 3 Round of 32: Defeated Kynadie Adams, 1 more Round of 16: Defeated Amari Avery, 2 more

Notes: She is currently committed to USC and defeated future teammate Amari Avery in the Round of 16. She competed in the 2022 Augusta National Women’s Amateur, but missed the cut. She reached the final (alongside Kaitlyn Schroeder) of the 2022 US Womens Amateur Four-Ball and became the first junior to win the Florida Women’s Amateur Championship this year. She is currently ranked seventh in the Rolex AJGA rankings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.golfchannel.com/news/meet-quarterfinalist-us-womens-amateur-chambers-bay The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos