Cost of Living Crisis: Protests Start Across the UK | UK cost of living crisis





A new campaign group urging governments to do more to address the cost of living crisis will kick off 50 consecutive rallies across the UK with a launch event in London next week.

Trade unions, community groups, tenant groups and politicians launched the Enough is Enough campaign this week, which has already garnered 300,000 signups, with a launch video viewed over 6 million times.

“There is always another crisis and there is always a worker who has to pay the price,” said Dave Ward, secretary-general of the CWU, along with Mick Lynch, secretary-general of the National Railroad and Shipping Union (RMT). ) will speak at the first meeting on Wednesday evening at the Clapham Grand event in South London.

Like TUC, Enough is Enough is calling for the cancellation of the energy price cap this fall as soaring bills push household finances to the brink. There is growing evidence that people are already struggling, with the number of people reaching out for advice more than threefold a year because they can’t afford both food and energy, according to figures recently released by the charity.

Enough is Enough is also calling for an increase in real wages for workers, which it defines as public sector pay increases along the path to inflation and the minimum wage. Currently, the minimum wage for adults 23 and older is 9.50. He also wants the government to end food poverty by introducing free school meals for all and restoring universal grade point gains of 20 days a week.

Working people are seeing the way a few elites want to live their lives by working harder and longer for less, Ward said. Now, the same elite are profiting from a cost of living crisis that will push millions into poverty at exorbitant costs. Things can’t go on like this. It’s time to say enough.

The public’s anger is growing at the government’s response to the soaring cost of living. Earlier this year, thousands of people gathered in London for a TUC rally against government action on the cost of living crisis.

As part of the Dont Pay UK campaign, more than 100,000 people are threatening to cancel gas and electricity direct debits starting in October in protest of skyrocketing energy prices.

Dont Pay said it would only take action if it hopes to restart the head tax protests that helped topple the Margaret Thatcher government when 1 million people pledged to participate and 17 million refused to pay.

