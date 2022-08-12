Trump’s Response to FBI Raid on Mar-a-Lago and Nuclear Document Reports Are Pushing Us Towards the Abyss





That former President Donald Trump hid nuclear secrets at Mar-a-Lago is shocking, even to those of us who expect the worst from Trump.

Even after the release of the warrant and property receipt on Friday afternoon, we don’t know exactly what the documents were or even if they relate to the Americas nuclear arsenal or that of a foreign power. Trump, for his part, predictably criticized the report on social media, calling it a hoax. But if the Washington Post report is even vaguely accurate, it raises troubling questions about why the former president decided to steal the documents. It also explains why the Justice Department was willing to go to such lengths to get them back.

Yet while Attorney General Merrick Garlands’ logic in authorizing the search now seems sound, its consequences look increasingly dire.

On Thursday, a man identified as Ricky Shiffer, a Trump supporter who attended the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, attacked an FBI building in Cincinnati, Ohio, with a nail gun, ultimately dying in a confrontation with the police. On Truth Social, Trump’s social media platform, Shiffer indicated he was motivated by the FBI raid. We must not tolerate this one, he wrote in a message.

On Friday, Temple Beth David, a South Florida synagogue frequented by the federal judge who authorized the search, was scheduled to hold evening services on the beach. But a member of the synagogue said Thursday that the Beach Shabbat event had been canceled amid a barrage of anti-Semitic threats. The judges’ involvement in the synagogue had been publicly identified in a Twitter post on Tuesday by Lenny Dykstra, a former New York Mets outfielder and convicted felon, which followed with anti-Semitic comments about Beth David’s religious practices.

What we see is shocking, but it is part of an established pattern. Trump engages in some kind of gross misconduct, prompting official scrutiny and condemnation of his actions. He treats these actions as unwarranted persecution, proof that the Deep State is out to get it, a claim that the Republican Party and the conservative press dutifully echo each other. Its most radical supporters become even more radical, even contemplating violence.

Supporters of former President Donald Trump gather outside Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on August 9. Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images

January 6 is, of course, the most terrible illustration of this sequence to date. As Trump’s legal troubles mount, there is every reason to expect them to repeat and even get worse, given the furious rhetoric from Trump and the GOP in recent days attacking the fundamental legitimacy of the government. American State. The consequences could be disastrous.

The Trump-GOP-Extremism Feedback Loop

We are closer to the start of the Trump investigations than their end.

Mar-a-Lago documents released Friday show Trump is being investigated for potential violations of three federal statutes, including the Espionage Act. New York State investigation into his business practices intensifies; On Wednesday, Trump spent four hours interrogating, pleading the Fifth on every issue except when asked to say his name. On Friday morning, the Trump Organization lost a motion to dismiss the Manhattan District attorneys’ tax evasion case against it.

In Georgia, where a grand jury has been assembled to examine potentially criminal interference in the 2020 election, Trump has just hired a celebrity criminal defense attorney to represent the rappers. And the Justice Department’s Jan. 6 investigation is starting to hit the former president; 10 days ago, it was reported that his legal team had spoken to Justice Department lawyers to discuss whether conversations he had while in office could be shielded from investigators.

None of these investigations is a witch hunt. In each case, there are serious reasons to believe that the president violated the law. If prosecutors chose not to even investigate Trump, that in itself would be a politically motivated tacit admission that if a political figure is popular enough, they are above the law.

But the result of prosecutors doing their job is predictable: Trump reacts by presenting it as proof that he is under attack by nefarious forces. Take his reaction to the reports of the nuclear weapons documents, published on Truth Social:

The litany of grievances, the sense that Trump has always been persecuted by the government, the unfounded implication that the FBI was hiding information in his house, all scream victimization, that Trump is the target of a vast and shadowy conspiracy pulling FBI tricks.

The fact that a Truth Social user has just been radicalized by such remarks by posting violent threats on the site before attempting an armed break-in at an FBI building does nothing to deter Trump. He is, as political scientist Julia Azari says, a nationalist who has no idea of ​​the nation; a narcissist who abuses the language of patriotism without any commitment to the underlying idea that he has some responsibility for preserving order and cohesion in the regime. In fact, he does the opposite by sowing division and stirring up violent distrust if that helps him.

Perhaps Trump’s speeches wouldn’t be so dangerous if the rest of the GOP tried to drown them out. Yet it’s become overwhelmingly clear in the wake of his emergence as GOP standard bearer that Republicans aren’t taking Trump’s transgressions and problems as opportunities to dump him, but rather to dig in, right alongside him. , in equally sweeping terms.

Look at what leading Republicans said immediately after the raid was announced: how willing the party was to attack federal law enforcement, how quickly it moved to paint the FBI as booted thugs operating at demand of a tyrannical federal government.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the top potential non-Trump nominee in the 2024 GOP primary race, called it another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against political opponents of regimes. Florida Sen. Rick Scott, head of the Republican National Senate Committee, described the FBI’s behavior as a Third World Country thing. New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, the third Republican in the House of Representatives, has called for an immediate investigation and accountability of Joe Biden and his administrations who are weaponizing this [Justice] department against their political opponents.

Conservative media took a similar line. Fox News led the charge against Judge Bruce Reinhart, who authorized the FBI search warrant, on the grounds that he represented clients with ties to Jeffrey Epstein more than a decade ago. On Thursday night, Fox host Brian Kilmeade posted a fake photo of Reinhart on a plane with Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell. Little wonder, then, that Reinhart and his synagogue received threats.

Representative Elise Stefanik, supported by, from left, fellow Representatives Rick Crawford, Trent Kelly and Mike Turner, speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill August 12 regarding the FBI serving a search warrant to Mar-a-Lago. Susan Walsh/AP

This behavior will not end as investigations into Trump continue. In fact, it’s almost certain to get worse. The more desperate he is, the more he is willing to aggressively attack the justice system and even government at large as secret pawns of his enemies, a tactic we’ve seen before with Trump and other extreme populists. similar rights abroad, such as the Israeli Benjamin Netanyahu (currently on trial). on charges of corruption and bribery).

As it escalates, there is every chance that Trump supporters will become more radicalized. A recent survey by UC Davis scholars found that half of Americans agree that within the next few years there will be a civil war in the United States.

It’s almost certainly overstated, but the finding points to a growing and well-founded belief that more Americans have become willing to engage in political violence. The Department of Homeland Security has believed for at least 2020 that white nationalists are now the greatest terrorist threat to the American homeland. The odds of a greater increase in far-right terrorism, especially from disgruntled Trump supporters who have come to see the Biden administration as part of a tyrannical regime, are rising and will continue to rise then. that the broader conservative movement continues to use the virulent anti-government language of the right wing.

The United States stands at a troubling crossroads. If investigators in jurisdictions across the country drop their investigations into Trump, they tacitly admit that he can break any law without consequence before a near-certain presidential election in 2024, an incredibly dangerous precedent. If they continue their work, they risk fueling further civil unrest and conflict, pushing an already polarized country into an even more dangerous form of division.

Trump and his enablers have taken the country to a very dark place. And we have every reason to believe things will get darker before dawn.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2022/8/12/23302835/trump-fbi-mar-a-lago-search-warrant The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos