UK declares drought in parts of England amid heatwave





Government met with environmental management and water companies Drought has been declared in some parts of England. The Northern British water company has announced a hose pipe ban. Flash floods can occur in dry weather, the Korea Meteorological Administration says

LONDON, August 12 (Reuters) – The UK officially declared a drought in parts of the UK on Friday, which has sparked wildfires and tested infrastructure as long-term hot, dry weather faces new restrictions on water use by households occurred as a result.

The UK’s first drought since 2018 means water companies will step up their efforts to manage the effects of dry weather on farmers and the environment, including water management to protect water supplies, the Environment Agency said. read more

“All water companies have reassured us that their essential supplies are still safe and we have made it clear that it is their duty to maintain these supplies,” Water Minister Steve Double said after the National Drought Group meeting.

“We are better prepared than ever for dry weather, but we will continue to closely monitor the situation and take further action as needed.”

The drought marks the first time since July, the UK’s driest month in nearly 90 years, with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), sparking renewed interest in the impacts of climate change.

The Bureau of Meteorology said parts of England and Wales are under a four-day ‘heat wave’ warning, with many areas crossing the heat wave line.

Temperatures in the south of England hovered above 32 degrees Celsius by 12:00 GMT on Friday, with mercury expected to rise further, and television images showed a meadow burned by fire near Essex, just east of London.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting torrential rains and thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday, and extreme weather is likely to continue, which could lead to flooding.

Meteorological Agency spokeswoman Nicola Maxey said, “There is a lot of rain on hard, dry land, but water doesn’t seep into the ground.” “It takes a long time for it to flow down the road, sit on the ground and soak in, resulting in flash floods.”

In most of Europe, burning temperatures for weeks have caused major wildfires and depleted water levels in major rivers. read more

The UK’s July heatwave has made railroad tracks bent, airport runways melted and dozens of lawn fires, making it the busiest week for the London fire department since World War II.

Early on Friday, Yorkshire Water announced that the hose pipe ban would begin on August 26, bans customers from using hoses in their gardens, washing their cars, or filling their water parks with water.

Serving approximately 2.3 million households and 130,000 businesses, it is the latest local water company to announce use restrictions. read more

Friday’s drought declaration covers parts of southern, central and eastern England, including Devon, Cornwall and Kent counties and southern London.

Reports by Farouq Suleiman and Sachin Ravikumar; Edited by: William James, Bradley Perrett, Raissa Kasolowsky and Alison Williams

Our Standard: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principle.

