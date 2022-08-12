



The country’s GDP fell 0.1% in the second quarter of this year, according to official data released on Friday. Some analysts believe the Bank of England forecasts for a recession last week have already begun.

Statistics Korea said the decline was driven by the service sector’s decline of 0.4%.

Soaring energy prices have already helped boost inflation to a 40-year high of 9.4% and consumers have cut back on spending. Inflation is expected to reach around 13% by the end of the year.

Estimates released Friday by energy research firm Auxilione show that the average annual energy bill for millions of UK households is 5,277 ($6,396) after UK energy regulator Ofgem has capped the maximum amount that suppliers can charge to consumers. is expected to reach. per unit of energy.

Earlier this week, research firm Cornwall Insight predicted that the average cost of energy for a home would reach 4,266 ($5,177) a year starting in January, reaching around 355 ($431) a month.

Based on these figures, the End Fuel Poverty Coalition (EFPC) says it expects the income of nearly a third of all UK households to fall below the poverty line after paying for energy.

The Auxilione estimate is divided by approximately 440 ($533) per month for gas and electricity between April and June next year, when the price cap is set to be re-adjusted.

Energy bills for British homes have already soared 54% this year due to a surge in wholesale costs exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February.

In May, the government announced a $15 billion ($18 billion) aid package to ease the burden of energy bills, including a $400 ($485) payment to 29 million households starting in October.

But as energy price projections continue to inflate, many anti-poverty activists say the support isn’t enough.

EFPC’s coordinator Simon Francis said Tuesday that the most recent price estimate from Cornwall Insights means that the current level of government support has reached “sea decline.”

Growing fears of recession

The decline in GDP in the second quarter was slightly less than analysts had expected.

Nevertheless, it comes just a week after the Bank of England announced that it will fall into a recession defined as a second straight quarter of a recession in the fall and will continue through 2023. The US National Institute of Economic and Social Research said in a tweet on Friday that it had “entered a recession in the second quarter.”

“We expect production to continue to decline over the next three quarters,” he added.

Other analysts have delayed the start of the recession, but are nonetheless pessimistic about where the world’s fifth-largest economy is headed.

“The new data is the new data,” said Holger Schmiding, chief economist at Berenberg Bank. [a] recession.”

He said in a memo on Friday that “I expect UK production to decline further in the next quarter, under pressure between soaring inflation and tight monetary policy”.

