U.S. House of Representatives Passes Democrats Landmark Health Care and Climate Bill | House of Representatives





The House on Friday passed the Democrats’ health and climate spending package, sending the landmark bill to Joe Bidens’ office and delivering a much-needed political victory for the party ahead of the midterm elections in November.

The bill passed the House in a vote of 220 to 207, and Democratic members erupted in loud applause as the proposal crossed the finish line.

Today is truly a glorious day for us. We are sending to the Presidents’ Office a monumental bill that will truly be for the people, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said before the final vote. If you’re sitting at your kitchen table wondering how you’re going to pay your health care bills, your prescription drug bills, this bill is for you.

Joe Biden is expected to quickly sign the legislation, which he has celebrated as a milestone in tackling the climate crisis and lowering Americans’ healthcare costs.

The final House vote capped a heated debate among members of the chamber, as Republicans attacked the bill as a reckless spending spree that would fail to meet the financial needs of Americans. A number of Republicans have strongly criticized the bill’s provision to increase funding for the Internal Revenue Service, which far-right Congresswoman Lauren Boebert likened to an armed robbery of taxpayers.

That comment prompted a rebuke from John Yarmuth, the Democratic chairman of the House budget committee. I implore my fellow Republicans to stop the scare tactics, to stop making things up and debating the substance of this bill, Yarmuth said.

The Houses’ passage of the bill came five days after the Senate approved the package in a 51-50 vote, following a marathon session that lasted all night and ended extended until Sunday afternoon.

The bill, officially known as the Inflation Reduction Act, is the culmination of more than a year of negotiations among Democratic lawmakers. The proposal was negotiated behind closed doors by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and centrist Democratic Senator Joe Manchin, who single-handedly struck down the bill’s predecessor, the Build Back Better Act, the year last.

House Progressives complained that the new bill was much narrower in scope than the Build Back Better Act, but ultimately backed the spending package, largely because of its climate provisions. The legislation includes $369 billion in funds to expand renewable energy sources and reduce global warming emissions. Experts have estimated that the bill could reduce Americas emissions by about 40% by 2030, compared to 2005 levels.

The landmark legislation marks the largest ever federal investment in climate action, Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said Friday. She added: We believe we have crafted the best bill in the world with Build Back Better. As soon as we have a few more Democrats, we advocated for the rest of the bill.

The bill also fell short of the expectations of some of the centrist members of the House Democratic caucus. Lawmakers in high-tax states like New Jersey and California had been pushing to change the limit on federal deductions for state and local taxes (Salt), but they were unsuccessful in getting the policy added to the tax package. expenses.

Instead, the bill includes a number of tax changes to cover the cost of the rest of the proposal. These policies, including a new minimum corporate tax and a 1% excise tax on share buybacks, are expected to bring in more than $700 billion in government revenue.

Despite their reservations, centrist Democrats backed the bill, while emphasizing that they would continue efforts to reform the Salt deduction.

I will also stand firm in my commitment to ensure that any discussion of the 2017 tax law reforms begins with Salt, Mikie Sherrill, a Democrat from New Jersey, said Sunday. Since this bill does not increase taxes for families in my district, but in fact significantly reduces their costs, I will be voting for it.

The bill had previously drawn criticism from progressive Senator Bernie Sanders, who said the spending package had done little to help American workers who are struggling under the weight of record inflation. Sanders attempted to expand health care and financial assistance provisions in the bill during the Senate’s 4 p.m. voting session last weekend, but those efforts were unsuccessful.

Sanders particularly took issue with the bill’s provisions to reduce the cost of prescription drugs, which he says are too limited. The bill will allow Medicare to begin negotiating the price of certain expensive drugs and will cap prescription drug costs for Medicare beneficiaries at $2,000 a year, but key provisions intended to help Americans on health insurance coverage through the private market has been eliminated. out of the law.

It’s a very modest step forward, Sanders told MSNBC on Sunday. Bottom line, I’m going to support the bill because, given the climate change crisis, the environmental community says it’s a step forward. He’s not going anywhere as far as he should. It is a step forward.

Democratic leaders have played down criticism of the bill, instead defending the legislation as Americas’ most significant effort yet to address the climate crisis.

As I tell members, you cannot judge a bill for what it does not do. You respect him for what he does. And what this bill does is quite remarkable, Pelosi told MSNBC on Tuesday. Do we want more? Sure. Will we keep working for more? Sure.

Democrats hope passage of the bill could help parties’ prospects in the midterm elections, which have looked bleak so far. Republicans are heavily favored to regain control of the House of Representatives, although Democrats have edged up in the polls since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade, which ended the federal right of access to abortion. Party leaders expressed optimism that passage of the Cut Inflation Act will show the country how Democrats measure up to their constituents and convince voters to back them in November.

Yes. It’s going to help immediately, Biden said Monday when asked if he thinks the bill will bolster Democrats’ mid-term prospects. It changes people’s lives.

