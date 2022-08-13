Government considers additional bailouts for energy-intensive industries





Discussions have begun on support plans for energy-intensive industries including steel, paper, glass, ceramics and cement. The target proposal is that energy-intensive industries will receive an additional three-year compensation plan for energy-intensive industries in April, and budgets will more than double.

Higher power using businesses such as steel and paper mills could get even more relief under new proposals to help subsidize electricity costs.

The UK government is negotiating an option to increase exemption levels for certain environmental and policy costs from 85% up to 100% of costs.

This reflects higher UK industrial electricity prices than other countries, including Europe, which are at risk of relocating from the UK, impeding investment, competition and commercial viability for hundreds of companies in industries including steel, paper, glass, ceramics and cement. do. .

The proposal will help around 300 businesses supporting 60,000 jobs in the UK industrial hub. Finding ways to reduce business costs for key industries will help secure the future of manufacturing in the UK and maintain a competitive business environment in the UK, ensure economic growth and protect thousands of jobs across the UK. will be

The Energy Intensive Industries Exemption Scheme provides relief on the cost of renewable levies, including contracts for difference, renewable obligations, and feed-in duties included in your energy bill.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said:

UK manufacturers are the lifeblood of our economy and are central to our plans to overcome this period of economic uncertainty.

With global energy prices hitting all-time highs, it’s important to reduce production costs and protect jobs across the UK by exploring what can be done to provide a competitive future for these strategic industries.

UK Steel Gareth Stace’s Secretary General said:

The issuance of this consultation is a significant step forward in providing the UK steel sector with competitive electricity prices and should provide a much-needed relief in the face of a very difficult situation today. While challenges remain, this announcement demonstrates that the UK government understands the challenges of the UK industry and continues to support steel manufacturers and the steel community across the UK.

This is an advisory on targeted support schemes for energy intensive industries as presented in the UK Energy Security Strategy. By starting this consultation now, future governments will have the option of introducing this plan given the current high electricity prices.

Since 2013, the government has provided more than $2 billion in electricity bill prices to support businesses in energy-intensive sectors.

Negotiations begin separately, but after a similar energy-intensive industry compensation scheme is extended for an additional three years and more than doubled the budget.

The compensation scheme provides companies with costs for electricity bills from the UK Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) and carbon pricing support mechanisms.

