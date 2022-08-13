What is stopping Air India from serving more destinations in the United States?





Non-stop routes between India and the United States have always been cash cows for Air India. Although there is fierce competition from ME3 carriers, many still prefer Air India for its direct flights (especially after the pandemic), despite a less than desirable product.

There is also no other Indian carrier capable of flying such long distances non-stop. But even with all these advantages, Air India has not been able to add a significant number of destinations in the United States all these years, despite huge demand for cities currently absent from its network, such as Boston and Houston.

Yes, one could argue that Air India’s suboptimal US operations were due to lazy management as a government-run airline, where profitability was never a pressing priority. Fleet and network optimization suffered at the hands of apathetic employees, leading other carriers to fill the void left by AI.

Air India currently does not have enough wide body aircraft to add more destinations in the United States. Photo: Getty Images

But whichever way you look at it, it all comes down to a lack of widebody capability preventing AI from proliferating in the United States. ch-aviation estimates the total number of Air India wide-body aircraft at 43. Certainly, even taking into account all the routes in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Australia, it seems that there should be enough planes to add more US destinations. But that’s not quite the case.

Of the 43 aircraft in AI’s fleet, 27 are Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners. The fuel-efficient jets form the backbone of Air India’s European operations, with flights to Sydney and Melbourne.

Air India’s Boeing 787-8s don’t have enough range to serve most US cities. Photo: Boeing

However, the -8 variant of the Dreamliner lacks the range to fly non-stop between India and the United States. The only exception to Air India’s US routes is Washington (IAD) from New Delhi (DEL), where it pushes the 787-8 to its limits.

The carrier even considered leasing seven 787-9s in 2017, but the plan was put on hold following the government’s decision to sell the airline in 2018. The government, of course, couldn’t sell Air India at the time. , and the carrier lost the chance to induct the 787-9s.

Not enough 777

Air India’s remaining widebody aircraft comprise 16 Boeing 777s, of which 3 are the 777-200LR variant and 13 are 777-300ERs. Of the 13 emergencies, 3 are currently parked. While the gas-guzzling -200LRs fly to the longest route from San Francisco, the ten remaining active 777-300ERs must meet demand to fly to New York (JFK and EWR), Chicago (ORD), Toronto (YYZ ) and Vancouver (YVR).

Many of these planes are in desperate need of refurbishment and have not seen an upgrade in years. A good number of them have unusable seats, further reducing capacity.

The airline’s current batch of 777s is insufficient to support network expansion in the United States. Photo: Tom Boon | single flight

At the Future Flying Forum held last year, Simple Flying spoke to two leading Indian aviation experts – Rishi Jain of UK-based Jain Aviation Consultants and Devesh Agarwal, based in Bengaluru, well known in Indian aviation circles.

Agarwal added that the Tatas should also decide on their wide-body fleet options – whether that means scrapping some of the older 777s, further consolidating the 787 fleet by adding the -9 variant, or even to explore the Airbus A350.

He was hopeful of Air India’s international expansion provided they monopolize the current trend of non-stop flights by boosting their direct services to destinations such as the United States and Canada.

Jain believed that Air India could very well be the first full-service carrier in the country and in the international sector. He expressed strong confidence in the Tata brand and the general goodwill of the organization among Indians, especially NRIs (Non-Resident Indians). But he was aware that the lack of wide-body aircraft prevented Air India from adding more destinations in the United States, saying,

“Air India is desperate to add tons of North American cities. They’re supposed to look at LA, Seattle, Dallas or Houston, Boston for future growth. But for now, they don’t have the plane to do it.

This could all change soon

Over the past six months, there have been enough developments and changes at Air India to give hope for a robust US network in the near future. If the reports are to be believed, Air India will invest in the Airbus A350 for its future needs. The A350 is more than capable of flying non-stop from India to the United States and will provide much needed capacity.

There is speculation that Air India is most likely to opt for the Airbus A350 for its future long-haul needs. Photo: Gaurav Joshi | single flight

Then there are plans to phase out the 777-200LRs, return parked widebodies to service by next year, and lease six additional 777-300ERs to meet immediate demand from the United States and Canada. Indeed, Air India has already decided to increase the frequency to Vancouver. US destinations may follow soon.

If all goes as planned, Air India may soon have enough long-haul capacity not only to explore more destinations in the United States, but also to establish direct flights from more Indian cities, including Hyderabad and Chennai.

What other cities in the United States would you like Air India to fly to? Please let us know in the comments section below.

