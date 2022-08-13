Bringing pets from Ukraine to the UK





If you are from Ukraine and are seeking shelter in the UK, you may bring your pet dog, cat or ferret without going into quarantine or quarantine if:

Get a blood test 30 days after your rabies vaccination to make sure the vaccine is working, wait 3 months after the blood test and then travel to the UK and get tapeworm treatment (dogs only) on your GB Pet Health Certificate for 24 hours (1 piece) received in between. days) and 120 hours (5 days) ago

If your pet does not have a GB Pet Health Certificate but does have an EU Pet Passport, please call the Department of Animal and Plant Health on +44 3000 200 301 for advice.

You will need a license to bring your pet to the UK if:

Although not all of these requirements are met, there is no evidence that these requirements are met.

You can get a single license to protect up to 5 pets traveling with you.

No more than 5 pets are allowed in England, Scotland and Wales. It is currently classified as a prohibited commercial import for pets in Ukraine, Poland, Belarus and Romania.

You cannot import pets commercially, including rescue animals, or obtain a license to bring pets to the UK via a third party or courier.

Do not travel with pets to the UK until you have a license and have made arrangements with the Animal and Plant Health Authority (APHA) to travel.

Pets may need to be quarantined or quarantined for up to 4 months. No need to pay to quarantine or quarantine your pets in the kennel.

Pets can be quarantined at home when they arrive in England and Scotland if:

Microchip was vaccinated against rabies and 30 days later a blood test in an approved laboratory confirmed that the vaccine was effective.

Find accredited laboratories within the EU, outside the EU, or at APHA laboratories in the UK.

APHA will tell you if your pet can be quarantined at home or if it needs to be quarantined for up to 4 months.

Pets cannot be quarantined at home if traveling to Wales. Pets must be quarantined in an approved quarantine facility. Read Wales’ pet travel regulations.

Pet birds, rodents, rabbits, and other small mammals have different rules.

Before traveling to England

You must have a visa to enter the UK.

Follow these steps to get a license to bring pets from Ukraine to the UK.

Before traveling to the UK, call the Office of Animal and Plant Health (APHA) on +44 3000 200 301 (Option 2) or email [email protected]

APHA will email you a license form for up to 5 pets. Please fill out the form and email it back to APHA. You can request a Ukrainian version of the form.

APHA will review your license application and any vaccines and health care your pet has received.

If you are traveling to the UK or Scotland, APHA can send you a form asking about a house to stay in. This is to see if your pet can be quarantined at home. This will depend on the vaccines and health care your pet has. You and your host in the UK must fill out this form and send it back to APHA.

APHA will notify you by email if your pet needs quarantine or home quarantine when it arrives in the UK.

APHA will email you the license.

I agree to the date, time and point of entry into the UK with APHA. Travel must be booked to arrive on the date and time agreed with the APHA.

If you have an APHA permit to quarantine your pets at home and you are traveling to Dover or Eurotunnel, you will need to make an appointment with a pet veterinary check center for when you arrive in the UK. Email [email protected] to make a reservation. They will respond within 24 hours and send you an appointment date, time and instructions. If you are traveling by other route, agree with the APHA on how to get to where you are staying.

Where to get to England

You must arrive at an approved port or airport and follow carrier regulations when traveling with pets. Pets must be accompanied.

If possible, you should arrive at one of the UK’s main animal entry points.

Eurotunnel (Calai to Folkestone) Port of Dover (East Pier) London Heathrow Airport

You may also arrive at one of the other approved entry points.

Harbor

The authorized ports are:

Harwich International Port Hull Portsmouth Airport

Approved airports are:

Arriving in Belfast Edinburgh Glasgow Leeds Bradford London Gatwick Manchester United Kingdom

If a pet enters quarantine, APHA will collect the pet. If you are traveling to:

If traveling by ferry, pets will be collected prior to departure from Eurotunnel Ferries. Pets will be picked up by French Airlines Coquelles (Calay) and will be collected from the plane upon arrival in the UK.

If APHA has granted your pet a license to quarantine at home and you arrive:

Take your pet via Dover or Eurotunnel to a pet veterinary check center to schedule an alternative route and take you home to stay as agreed with the APHA – at a veterinary visit quarantine facility

When your pet arrives in the UK and enters quarantine, a veterinarian will evaluate your pet and provide you with appropriate health care.

You don’t have to pay for essential medical care your pet needs while in quarantine.

Pets are:

If necessary, a blood test will be done to ensure that your microchip pet has sufficient immunity to rabies – blood test results will take 3 days, but may take longer if a large number of animals are entering the UK. Parvovirus Tapeworm Treated Dogs and Needs Treatment Blood tests show that your pet does not have sufficient immunity to rabies

If your pet has not been vaccinated against rabies or has insufficient immunity, the veterinarian will vaccinate the pet and observe it in an approved quarantine facility.

After 30 days, your pet will have another blood test to see if the vaccine is working.

Then the pet is moved to quarantine.

If blood tests show that your pet is immune to rabies,

If blood tests show that the pet is sufficiently immune to rabies, APHA will quarantine the pet.

quarantine after quarantine

The APHA will tell you where your pet should go for quarantine and how long it will be quarantined. Up to 3 months is possible.

Pets can contain:

If your kennel must continue to be monitored for signs of rabies by APHA or your accommodation is not suitable for home quarantine – with APHA you will not have to pay to quarantine your pet in the kennel at your home in England or Scotland. Evaluate whether your pet and home are suitable. The Pet Veterinary Check Center will send you a form that you and the host can fill out and return.

If the APHA has granted you a license to quarantine your pets at home in England or Scotland, they will take your pets to a pet veterinary check center and make an appointment.

At the appointment time, the veterinarian will give your pet:

Check records of physical examination and immunizations or blood tests The microchip you carry with you (if you don’t already have a microchip) Blood tests to check your pet’s immunity to rabies, or vaccinate if not yet vaccinated Ticks and tapeworms Treatment (Canine tapeworm only) Routine vaccinations for common pet diseases

If your veterinarian has concerns, it may not be acceptable to isolate your pet at home. The veterinarian will take your pet to a quarantine facility for further examination and evaluation. This is to prevent the spread of disease in the UK.

After successful pet veterinarian check

We will take your pet to the home where you will be staying for quarantine.

You cannot travel by public transport. APHA grants a license to take pets home by vehicle.

APHA will assign pets to veterinarians while quarantined at home in England or Scotland. If your pet is not feeling well, you should contact this veterinarian. You do not have to pay for essential medical expenses while your pet is in quarantine.

You must follow home quarantine conditions until the quarantine period is over.

You must notify APHA immediately if you move or plan to move to another location during the quarantine period.

Bringing pet birds, rodents, rabbits or other small mammals from Ukraine to the UK

A permit from the APHA is required to bring pet birds, rodents, rabbits or other small mammals from Ukraine into the UK.

To obtain a license, you must contact the APHA and request a form before traveling to the UK.

If you have a license, you can travel in the UK with your pet. For 30 days after your pet arrives in the UK, you must:

Keep confined in home Avoid contact with other pets or wildlife Do not use garden or outdoor running

If your pet is not feeling well during the first 30 days in the UK, do not take it to the veterinarian. You should call APHA. They will tell you what to do.

