



COLUMNISTS Issue 1579 With MD: “The Omicron BA.5 wave peaked around the first week of July in the UK. Hospital admissions due to Covid continue to fall, with a 7-day average in the UK declining by 21% per week. It has decreased by 17%. BA.5 is still the dominant substrain (80% of all UK infections) and there are various subtypes but no other wave appears to be forming yet. To strengthen her appeal to the 160,000 Conservatives who voted in the party leadership election, Liz Truss pointed to post-Brexit trade deals with Australia and New Zealand. Speaking on Radio 4’s Farming Today, International Chamber of Commerce Director Chris Southworth made a very unfavorable comparison between the UK/New Zealand and EU/New Zealand trade agreements. Dr. B Ching with ‘Brexit’: “Transportation Minister Grant Shapps has implied that railroad workers should effectively repay some of the rail industry’s massive coronavirus emergency funds from their bank accounts. Network Rail (NR) said that RMT members has proposed a salary increase of 8% for this year and next year, but the union believes it is only 8% for three years since there was no salary increase in 2021. Shapps confirmed on Radio 4: We are experiencing coronavirus. Salaries will increase over time'” With Remote Controller: “The recession, austerity, and another recession since 2008 has caused enough problems for consumers, but more problems with Channel 4’s massive output to homes. Location, Location, Location (since 2000) and Grand Designs (since 1999) are structured to reflect the Blairite boom, when house prices never seemed to fall significantly off the screen. It was smart business for C4 because it attracts sponsorship and advertising.” With Old Sparky: “The growing use of legally binding environmental targets has broadened the scope of activist litigation as aspirational legislation often collides with the facts. A few days after deciding it was inappropriate, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) argues that it’s carbon neutral for an old friend of Drax, the giant Yorkshire power plant, to burn millions of tons of wood to generate their electricity.” With Lunchtime O’Boulez: “Anglican bishops commit to Rambes conference to be gay. Meanwhile, empty seats in the clergy are having a cascading effect on church musicians such as choirs and organists at Belfast Cathedral, which the cathedral pays for. Billionaires arguing, eavesdropping and gossiping with Slicker, along with “mass culling of professional music production in cathedrals,” in the words of the Belfast dean, a restructuring ‘movement, in fact.’ Barclays, that way [of being an unhappy family] Means money and taxes. Greed for both life and death and avoidance of the other. We now know that Sir Frederick Barclay’s ex-wife, Hiroko, failed last month’s bid to imprison her 34-year-old ex-husband on charges of not paying the $100 million penny ordered by the High Court last year. We also know a lot more about our secret-obsessed family” Letter from our Correspondent Brasilia Brasilia: “With a one-finger gesture and a two-finger gun salute, the signature pose of our president and former army officer Jair Bolsonaro. He’s donating to Brazil’s disarmament lobby. Since taking office in 2019, Bolsonaro has tried to arm residents with a backdoor while relaxing the so-called CAC hunting, sports and collector’s license laws. CAC license holders can now take a loaded gun to an undisclosed location without permission.” Post-wedding legal letter from PM Street Of Shame, Issue 1579

