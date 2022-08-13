



The Communications Workers Union (CWU) today announced that up to 38,000 BT and Openreachs union members will go on a second major national strike this month as part of an ongoing wage dispute with telecommunications and broadband providers. Tuesday 30th August and Wednesday 31st August.

As reported last month, a key issue for CWU stems from disputes over salaries. BT previously announced plans to pay its employees 1,500 consolidated pay increases to their annual salaries (a rise from the original proposal of 1,200). Operators say this is the biggest [pay rise] For 58,000 UK front-line and team members, over a 20-year period, increases of up to 8% for some colleagues and more than 3% for top-paying frontline employees.

Note: Strikes include only BT and Openreach employees, whereas EE c. 2,000 workers fell short of the government voting threshold by just eight votes.

However, CWU’s Deputy Secretary General (Telecommunications and Financial Services) Andy Kerr previously demanded a 10% salary increase to recognize members’ contributions to the business, and declined the offer, warning: Soaring inflation levels would have meant relative pay cuts. Kerr also noted that BT’s CEO gave him a 32% pay raise.

An agreement was not reached and tens of thousands of BT and Openreach union members went on a nationwide two-day strike for the first time since 1987, held on Friday, July 29 and Monday, August 1. However, this has only had a fairly limited impact on the national telecommunications giant (here) and has not succeeded in bringing BT back to the table. So… round two.

“Today, BT Group and Openreach have notified BT Group and Openreach of further strike actions against #FoodBankPhil on Tuesday 30 August and Wednesday 31 August,” CWU said in a brief Twitter post.

A BT Group spokesperson said:

“We know our colleagues are coping with the effects of high inflation, and we respect their decision to strike, although disappointed. We got the best pay we could and we are continuing to discuss with CWU to find a way forward from here. In the meantime, we will continue to work to keep disruptions to a minimum and connect customers and countries.”

Once again, BT says it has the processes it needs to address large co-worker absenteeism, which minimizes disruption for customers and keeps countries connected. On the Openreach side, we’ve mostly seen fairly small and manageable lags in some repair and provisioning operations, and we expect the same again.

However, unresolved wage disputes tend to be followed by far more strikes, which could be longer and more devastating in the future. Supply delays of up to a week can be managed, but these issues will become even more costly once key operations begin to take a hit with longer delays (e.g. a month or more).

Openreach tends to avoid the risk of paying out huge rewards to its customers by declaring MBORC (a matter beyond reasonable control) during such events, but ISPs and competing network operators will be patient so long.

For BT, they are still concerned about the future economic blow from the precedent that agreed to such a pay raise, not to mention the fact that inflation could still fall to 2% in the not-too-distant future. Don’t forget the cascading impact on the UK economy as the threat of a wage-price vicious cycle grows (ie a vicious cycle that can exacerbate inflation and keep it high for longer).

