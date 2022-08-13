



The Environment Agency is calling on people living in drought-affected areas to use water wisely.

A drought has been declared in the UK, affecting eight areas across the UK.

This comes after Britain had the hottest weather since records began in July, with temperatures reaching as high as 41 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall across the UK has already declined by an average of 26%.

Before the news confirmed, water companies including Welsh Water, Southern Water, Thames Water and South East Water had already imposed hose pipe bans to conserve supplies.

Everything you need to know about maps of drought and affected areas is here.

Where is a drought declared in the UK?

The Environment Agency has confirmed that half of the UK has been declared drought.

Areas affected include South West England, South and Central England and East England.

Eight of the agency’s 14 regions have been declared in drought condition.

Areas affected by drought are Devon and Cornwall, Solent and South Downs, Kent and South London, Herts and North London, East Anglia, Thames, Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire and East Midlands.

Long-term heatwaves and lack of rain are said to be the causes of water shortage.

The UK experienced its hottest summer since records began, with temperatures reaching 41 degrees Celsius in July.

Here is a map of drought areas in the UK.

Eight locations across the UK are currently suffering from drought (Photo: National World/Mark Hall)

What can you expect from a drought?

The Environment Agency is calling on people living in drought-affected areas to put pressure on water resources and be water wise.

Water companies have enacted a hose pipe ban to prevent further wastage of water.

Aerial view of Woodhead Reservoir in Glossop, England (Photo Credit=Getty Images Korea)

The Environment Agency explained that the drought would not automatically trigger action.

It’s up to individual water companies to put their own drought measures in place, which could include things like a hose pipe ban.

There is still no discussion of introducing a water ration, last seen during the 1976 drought.

During that drought, the main water supply in the affected area was cut off, leaving residents to depend on water.

At that time, the water conservation campaign encouraged people to conserve water and bathe with friends.

It is highly unlikely that this slogan will return in 2022.

What did the government say?

Secretary Steve Doublewater addressed the drought in a statement.

He said: We are currently experiencing the second heatwave since July, the driest on record in some parts of the country.

Governments and other partners, including the Environment Agency, are already taking action to manage the impact. All water companies have reassured us that essential supplies are still safe and we have made it clear that it is their duty to maintain these supplies.

Although we are better prepared than ever for dry weather, we will continue to closely monitor the situation, including impacts on farmers and the environment, and take further action as needed.

