Does the train run tomorrow? How British Rail Timetables Are Affected by the Saturday 13 August Strike





In the UK, a summer of chaos continues this weekend and a train strike is set to cut off parts of the country entirely.

Saturday strikes mean rail users face more travel disruption during vacation, with previous strikes in June and July damaging the rail network.

More industry activity will follow next week, with service outages showing no signs of easing how services are impacted on Saturday.

Are the trains running on Saturday, August 13th?

The strike on Saturday 13 August is organized by the Aslef union and includes train drivers from a series of major British rail companies.

Avanti West CoastCrossCountryGreater AngliaGreat Western RailwayHeathrow ExpressHull TrainsLNERLondon Ground South East West Midlands Trains

The strike will significantly disrupt rail services across the country, with many lines not operating at all, while services from other companies are expected to be extremely congested with fewer trains running.

Some TfL services are affected by the Saturday 13 August train strike (Photo: PA)

Trains are closed on Saturdays from Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, Heathrow Express and Southern Rail.

Greater Anglia runs limited services in the following paths:

London Liverpool Street Colchester or NorwichLondon Liverpool Street Southend VictoriaLondon Liverpool Street Waltham Crosshollow Town Stansted Airport

The route between London and Stansted Airport was split in two due to engineering work in Broxbourne, replacing Waltham Cross and Hollow Town by bus.

However, no service is expected on other Greater Anglia routes, and trains may be suspended on the morning of Sunday 14 August.

Most Great Western Railway trains are canceled, but services running between:

Bristol Temple Ms. London Paddington Read Oxford Read Basingstoke Read

On Hull Trains, a single service runs from Hull to London Kings Cross at 8:24 AM on Saturdays and the return section at 11:48 AM, with trains significantly reduced on Sundays.

LNER runs trains every two hours between Edinburgh and London Kings Cross, and only one train each way between Leeds and London.

There is about one train going north every two hours from York, and about one train per hour between York and London. LNER recommends that people only travel if there are reserved seats.

More about the strike How will it affect London Tube and other TfL services?

The most obvious impact of the rail strike on London is that trains are severely disrupted.

No service is expected on London Overground or Night Overground, and trains will run normally from noon on Sunday 14 August.

London Underground is expected to operate normally throughout the weekend, including the new Elizabeth Line, but it is expected to be more crowded than usual.

However, planned civil works unrelated to the strike will affect the entire District Line between Tower Hill and Upminster and the Hammersmith & City Line.

The TfL bus network is not expected to be affected by the strike, but the route could be more congested as rail travelers look for alternatives.

TfL’s Chief Operating Officer Andy Lord said: The strike action planned in London Overground this weekend will mean disruption for customers.

Due to the lack of expected service across the entire London Overground network and reduced service on several other national rail lines, we encourage all customers to check prior to travel and use an alternate route to complete their trip.

