UK Weather: Meteorological Agency Issues Thunderstorm Warning From Sunday | UK weather





The UK Meteorological Agency has issued a yellow weather warning for intense thunderstorms and possible flooding during periods of extreme heat. The UK is suffering from extreme heat with an amber warning in effect for most of England and Wales through Sunday.

On Friday, the Weather Service added a yellow dust warning for most of the UK, starting in Scotland and Northern Ireland on Sunday afternoon and spreading to England and Wales on Monday.

The Bureau of Meteorology said the storm is likely to be intensive and isolated, with up to 50 millimeters of rainfall in some areas, hail and frequent lightning strikes.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned that there is a slight chance that some homes and businesses will be flooded quickly, with some buildings being damaged by floods, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

“We’re keeping an eye on how the thunderstorm develops next Tuesday and Wednesday,” said Jason Kelly, deputy director of the National Weather Service. Some areas are subject to occasional very heavy downpours, and we are adjusting these locations in the future.

The Bureau of Meteorology acknowledged the rain in some areas further south as Britain recorded the driest July since 1935.

However, it can be the wrong type of rain. Intense, thunderstorm showers create opportunities for surface water flooding, falling on dry ground and often not being absorbed.

Warnings of extreme heat, expected to continue throughout the weekend, have been maintained, with people paying attention to the health effects and risk of wildfires. Temperatures in southern England are expected to rise to 35 degrees Celsius.

In Dorset on Friday afternoon, firefighters set fire to Studland Heath, an internationally important low-lying moorland managed by the National Trust.

We are dealing with large fires in Studland, Dorset and Wiltshire, the Fire and Rescue Service said. Avoid this area, especially the ferry roads, and the fields. We have several household appliances. Sandbanks ferry service has also been disrupted.

Mark Hardingham, chairman of the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFC), said many of the incidents attending the service were preventable.

Do not use barbecues outdoors or in local parks in this heat. Be careful not to throw away cigarettes without making sure the cigarette has not been completely removed, and do not drop garbage. In such dry conditions, it is very easy for a fire to start and spread quickly.

He also warned against jumping into rivers and lakes that can still be very cold despite the hot weather. Jumping in to swim can lead to cold water shock and accidental drowning, regardless of swimming ability, he said. Unfortunately, this year we have seen many deaths.

Drivers were reminded to check the vehicle and drink plenty of water during the trip, and pet owners were asked to make sure the animals had access to water and shade at all times.

Dogs can become particularly prone to overheating, so during the hottest hours of the day you should avoid walking, exercising or leaving them in a hot tea or greenhouse for even a brief moment, said Justine Shotton, president of the British Veterinary Association.

