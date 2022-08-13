U.S. inflation outlook improves as import prices fall and consumer confidence rises





Aug 12 (Reuters) – U.S. import prices fell for the first time in seven months in July, helped by a strong dollar and lower fuel and other costs, while the outlook for Year-on-year consumer inflation fell in August, the latest signs that price pressures may have peaked.

Import prices, excluding tariffs, fell 1.4% last month after rising 0.3% in June, the Labor Department said Friday.

It was the biggest monthly drop since April 2020 and topped the 1.0% decline economists expected in a Reuters poll. In the 12 months to July, import prices rose 8.8% after rising 10.7% in June, marking the fourth consecutive monthly decline in the annual rate.

Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

The report followed other tentative indications earlier this week that inflation was finally easing. Consumer prices in the United States remained unchanged in July due to a sharp drop in the cost of gasoline, after rising 1.3% in June, although underlying price pressures are remained high. Producer prices also fell last month due to lower energy costs.

“The fall in import prices and producer prices supports the thesis that the economy is past peak inflation,” said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial.

Reuters Charts

The Federal Reserve is considering whether to raise its benchmark overnight lending rate by 50 or 75 basis points at its next policy meeting on September 20-21, as the U.S. central bank battles to cool demand in the economy as a whole and bring inflation back to its target level of 2%. The Fed has raised its key rate by 225 basis points since March.

Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin reiterated following Friday’s data that he and his fellow policymakers will not give up on raising rates until they see lasting evidence that pressures on prices are firmly on the downside.

“I’d like to see a period of sustained inflation under control, and until we do, I think we’ll just have to move rates into restrictive territory,” Barkin told CNBC.

Imported fuel prices fell 7.5% last month after jumping 6.2% in June. Oil prices fell 6.8%, while the cost of imported food fell 0.9%, the biggest one-month drop since November 2020 and the third consecutive monthly decline.

Excluding fuel and food, import prices fell by 0.5%. These so-called core import prices fell 0.6% in June. They increased by 3.8% over one year in July. The strength of the US dollar is helping to contain the prices of basic imports.

The dollar has appreciated by about 10% against the currencies of the main trading partners of the United States since the beginning of the year.

The report also showed export prices fell 3.3% in July after accelerating 0.7% in June. Prices for agricultural exports fell 3.0%, with the drop mainly attributable to lower prices for soybeans, wheat and cotton.

Non-agricultural export prices fell 3.3%. Export prices rose 13.1% year-on-year in July after rising 18.1% in June.

GASOLINE PRICE

US consumer confidence improved further in August after hitting a record low at the start of the summer and the near-term outlook for US household inflation eased again due to the sharp drop in oil prices. gasoline, according to a survey by the University of Michigan.

August’s preliminary reading of the survey’s overall consumer sentiment index came in at 55.1, down from 51.5 the previous month. It had hit a record low of 50 in June.

August’s preliminary reading was above the median forecast of 52.5 among economists polled by Reuters.

The survey’s one-year inflation expectation fell to a six-month low of 5.0% from 5.2%, while the survey’s five-year inflation outlook rose slightly to 3.0% versus 2.9%, remaining within the range that prevailed last year.

UMichSign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir and Dan Burns; Additional reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Paul Simao

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/markets/us/us-import-prices-fall-more-than-expected-july-2022-08-12/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos