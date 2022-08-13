When a weather warning is issued after a heat wave and thunder and lightning are expected





The UK is struggling with extreme heat and prolonged dry weather, and the Environment Agency has put eight areas in drought.

The yellow heat warning issued by the Korea Meteorological Administration will remain in effect until Sunday. The UK Health Security Agency has extended its heat health warning until Tuesday as temperatures are expected to reach as high as 30 degrees over the next few days.

However, the Meteorological Administration is expected to end the heat wave by issuing a yellow thunder warning as 50 mm of rain, lightning and hail may fall in some areas of the UK.

Where are thunderstorms expected?

The Meteorological Agency said there will be a thunderstorm and thunderstorms from Sunday through early next week.

A yellow thunderstorm warning is currently in effect for parts of the UK from noon on Sunday 14 August until 6 am on Monday 15 August.

These storms are unlikely to quickly flood homes and businesses, and floods, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds could damage some buildings, the Bureau of Meteorology added.

“As the sweltering heat in the northern regions subsides, there is a risk of heavy rain accompanied by strong thunderstorms as a result of this change,” the Meteorological Administration said.

The warning starts on Sunday (noon) in Scotland and Northern Ireland and lasts until around 6 am on Monday.

A yellow thunderstorm weather warning is in effect Monday for most of England and Wales from 6am to just before midnight.

The Bureau of Meteorology added that the warning signals the beginning of a change in the prevailing weather pattern in the UK as we enter next week.

“The current hot weather will cause a thunderous collapse from the west to spread south and east early next week,” said Jason Kelly, deputy director of the National Weather Service. Prior to this, an isolated but strong thunderstorm could occur on Sunday and Monday.

The warning highlights the possibility of about 50mm of rain in 3 hours from the north in some areas, and about 30mm of rain in 3 hours in some areas further south. Hail and frequent lightning can also occur as part of these downpours and represent an additional hazard.

We were continuing to monitor how these thunderstorms develop next Tuesday and Wednesday. Some areas are subject to occasional very heavy downpours, and we are adjusting these locations in the future.

The Bureau of Meteorology added that surface water overflow is possible because the water is not absorbed by dry land due to strong, thunderous showers.

More on Weather Alerts What does rainfall mean for dry, parched Earth?

Researchers at the University of Reading are investigating how long it will take for water to penetrate dry soil.

If you look at the film, it’s clear that the absorption of water takes much longer and why experts warn of flash floods.

Which regions are currently suffering from drought?

The Environment Agency announced today that eight areas are currently in drought condition. they are:

Devon and Cornwall Solent and South Downskent and South London Hertz and North London East AngliaThamesLincolnshireNorthamptonshire and East Midlands.

