Novak Djokovic at US Open: America relaxes Covid-19 rules – but 21-time Grand Slam champion faces travel wait





Novak Djokovic is currently unable to play at the upcoming US Open, but America relaxed some Covid-19 guidelines on Friday, with an update on travel restrictions expected to follow.

The 21-time Grand Slam winner has been placed on the tournament entry list but due to his decision not to be vaccinated against the virus, he is expected to be denied entry into the country.

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which is responsible for the health and safety of US residents, has issued new guidelines relaxing the rules around social distancing and quarantine.

The CDC has yet to update its travel advisory, which currently states that all non-US citizens and nationals should be fully immunized before entering the country, although its website says this is in the process of being updated. revision following the last update.

A statement read: These updated guidelines are intended to apply to community settings. In the coming weeks, the CDC will work to align stand-alone guidance documents, such as those for healthcare settings, higher transmission risk congregational settings, and travel, with the updated guidance. ‘today.

In June, the CDC said it would no longer require air passengers traveling from a foreign country to the United States to present a negative Covid-19 viral test or documentation of Covid-19 recovery before boarding. board their flight. However, vaccinations are mandatory.

Djokovic’s vaccination status has already disrupted his 2022 season after he was denied entry to Australia in January and subsequently missed the Australian Open.

The rules also mean he missed the start of the North American swing and events before the year’s final major at Flushing Meadows, which begins Aug. 29.

There are no plans to grant Djokovic, or anyone else, an exemption from the vaccination rules, with the United States Tennis Association saying it will respect the government’s position on the matter.

In June, the USTA said: “According to the Grand Slam rulebook, all eligible players are automatically entered into the men’s and women’s main draw fields based on ranking 42 days prior to the first Monday of the event.

“The US Open does not have a vaccination mandate in place for players, but will respect the US government’s position regarding travel into the country for unvaccinated non-US citizens.”

Djokovic himself has previously said that he still hopes to participate, but only if he is allowed to, and that he does not plan to get vaccinated to do so.

I’m not going to go to America if I don’t have permission, so the Australian saga for me was not pleasant at all, he said in July.

I have my position and I am a supporter of the freedom to choose what is best for you. I respect everything and everyone, and I expect people to at least respect my decision.

If I have permission, I will be there. If I don’t, I won’t be here – it’s not the end of the world.

