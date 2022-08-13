UK declares drought in parts of England amid heatwave





The UK officially declared a drought in parts of the UK on Friday as homes face new water use restrictions during a period of prolonged hot and dry weather that has already severely tested UK infrastructure.

Some parts of the UK’s south, central and eastern parts of the UK are currently in drought, which means water companies will step up their efforts to manage the impact of dry weather on farmers and the environment, the Environment Agency said.

“All water companies have reassured us that their essential supplies are still safe and we have made it clear that it is their duty to maintain these supplies,” Water Minister Steve Double said after the National Drought Group meeting.

“We are better prepared than ever for the dry weather, but we will continue to closely monitor the situation, including its impact on farmers and the environment, and take further action as needed.”

Some parts of southern, central and eastern England are currently in drought condition.

Picture Alliance | Picture Alliance | Getty Images

The conference followed July, the driest month in England since 1935. Only 35% of the average monthly rainfall has fallen and parts of England and Wales are currently under a four-day “heat wave” warning. The last drought in the UK was in 2018.

When the dry weather clears up early next week, rain and thunderstorms could lead to some parts of the country with some flooding potential, the National Weather Service issued a Monday warning on Friday.

No hose pipe

Much of Europe has faced major wildfires for weeks, depleting water levels in Germany’s Rhine, and drier than usual water sources downstream of Britain’s Thames River.

Early on Friday, Yorkshire water announced that a hose pipe ban would begin on August 26, bans customers from using hoses in their gardens, washing their cars or filling their water parks.

“The hot, dry weather means that Yorkshire’s rivers are shrinking and reservoir levels are about 20% lower than expected at this time of year,” said Neil Dewis, director of water resources at Yorkshire Water.

Serving approximately 2.3 million households and 130,000 business customers in parts of the North and Midlands of England, the company is the latest local water company to announce usage restrictions.

A hose and sprinkler ban for South East Water customers went into effect on Friday. Thames Water, which provides water to 15 million people across London, also said it plans to impose restrictions.

