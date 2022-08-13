16 of the best maxi skirts you’ll fall in love with this summer





There is no fashion term I hate more than frumpy. Not only are there no men on par with men, but anything that doesn’t traditionally show off your body suggests that it’s not going to be a good style choice. Thankfully, this attitude has little use in the fashion industry, and designers and high-street brands alike embrace larger sizes and cover-up styles.

One trend showing this shift is the return of modest maxi skirts. The Naughties-inspired prairie has re-infused into the fashion consciousness this season, but Ive personally enjoyed the return of the ’90s minimalist maxi. I’m thinking of Gwyneth Paltrow from Great Expectations circa 1997 or Rachel Green from Friends. It has a clean cut, subtle A-line, ankle skimming, and goes great with oversized shirts.

The 2022 iteration embraces all the OG minimalist glamour, except for the contemporary brand, which extends from its subdued beige, navy, cream and black color palette. Some of the coolest candy-colored styles are courtesy of Jacquemus and Christopher Esber, and beg to be worn on vacation with rope sandals and a white shirt.

If you want a more classic minimalist look, we recommend COS and Joseph. Gives you all the tone repetitions you want. Chunky sandals and tank top are perfect for summer in the city.

Scroll down to view and shop 16 popular maxi skirts for the summer needs of minimalist girls.

Jacquemus Novio linen maxi skirt

Rick Owens asymmetric midi skirt

Joseph pleated ribbed swinton skirt

Christopher Esber buckle cut-out jersey maxi skirt

Taller Marmo Carnival Print Maxi Skirt

Filippa K pleated midi skirt

Ann Demeulemeester Eveline silk-satin maxi skirt

Jonathan Simkai stretch-knit skirt

Vince satin-twill midi skirt

Dries Van Noten draped stretch jersey midi skirt

Rixo lace-trimmed maxi skirt

