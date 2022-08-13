Paraguayan Vice President Hugo Velzquez to resign after being put on US corruption list





Paraguay’s vice president, a candidate for the country’s presidential elections next year, announced his resignation on Friday after US officials blacklisted him for allegedly significant acts of corruption.

The news plunged the South American nation into a moment of political uncertainty, fostering a lack of trust in government amid an election season, analysts and officials said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Friday morning that the United States has placed Vice President Hugo Adalberto Velzquez Moreno on a corruption list for his alleged role in, among other things, offering a bribe. wine to a public official and interference in public proceedings. The US government has also listed Juan Carlos Charly Duarte Martnez, a close associate of the vice president.

At Velzquez’s request, Duarte allegedly offered a bribe of more than $1 million to an official to obstruct an investigation that threatened the vice president’s financial interests, said Marc Ostfield, U.S. ambassador to the Paraguay, during a press conference on Friday. Ostfield described it as an act consistent with an apparent pattern of shared corrupt activity.

The designations mean that Velzquez, Duarte and their immediate family members are not permitted to enter the United States.

The acts of corruption by Velzquez and Duarte are undermining the confidence of the Paraguayan people in the stability of Paraguay’s democratic institutions, Ostfield said.

Following the announcement, Velzquez told a local radio station that he was withdrawing his candidacy for president and planned to step down as vice president next week. He denied the US government’s accusations, which he said fell like a bucket of cold water, especially given his frequent rhetoric about cracking down on organized crime.

He said he made the decision to resign to defend himself and clear his name as an ordinary citizen.

Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Bentez told reporters on Friday that the news surprised us all.

I say this with pain, as he is a friend, the president said, but I commend him for his mature attitude in prioritizing interests and building our nation’s credibility.

Duarte is also legal adviser to the bi-national Yacyret entity, which operates the Yacyret dam, jointly owned by Paraguay and Argentina.

Duartes’ act of corruption abused and exploited his powerful and privileged public position within the binational entity of Yacyret, jeopardizing public confidence in one of Paraguay’s most vital economic assets, Blinken said. in a statement released by the State Department.

Ostfield said the decision was not political and that the United States plans to continue to work closely with Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Bentez on several issues, including the fight against corruption and impunity, as well as against money laundering.

Late last month, the State Department also named former Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes for allegedly obstructing a major international investigation into transnational crime to protect himself and his criminal associate from possible lawsuits and political damages, according to a press release.

The series of allegations comes just months after the brazen murder of Paraguayan prosecutor Marcelo Pecci troubled the South American country, a nation of around 7 million people landlocked between Brazil and Argentina. Pecci was with his new wife, celebrating their honeymoon at a resort in Cartagena, Colombia, when hitmen boarded a personal watercraft and opened fire on Pecci.

In June, Colombian authorities sentenced four people to prison after they confessed to participating in the murder. Authorities say the murder of the prosecutor, known for his investigations into organized crime in Latin America, was linked to international drug trafficking groups.

Sebastin Acha, a political analyst and former Paraguayan lawmaker, said the U.S. government’s blacklist confirmed suspicions held by many Paraguayans for a long time. But the news, combined with other recent corruption charges and the murder of Pecci, has shaken the country’s faith in its democratic institutions.

What this clearly tells us, and what we must take very seriously, he said, is that the justice system is infiltrated by corruption at the highest levels.

