UK weather extremes: heat and fire in the south this weekend, storms and flooding in the north | UK News





More extreme heat, drought and wildfires are expected in the south of England this weekend, while thunderstorms and floods are expected in the north.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued an amber heat warning for most of England and Wales with temperatures of up to 34C (93.2F) expected on Saturday and Sunday.

Wiggonholt in the Horsham area of ​​West Sussex hit a new high at 34.5C (94.1F) on Friday.

When the yellow alert is issued, there is a “possible” for heat-related illnesses, including sunburn and sunstroke, in the general population, and a “possible” for public transport delays.

Meanwhile, a low-level yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued for most of Scotland and Northern Ireland from noon Sunday to 6am Monday.

This means there is a “small chance” of flooding and potential outages in these countries.

Image: Dry golf course seen from a hot air balloon at the annual Bristol International Balloon Festival

Highest temperatures in the southeast on Saturday are expected to reach 34 degrees Celsius, 32 degrees Fahrenheit (89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) in London and 27 degrees Celsius (80.6 degrees Fahrenheit) in Edinburgh.

Temperatures around 30C (86F) are expected further north in England, while temperatures in the mid-20s can be expected in most of Scotland and Northern Ireland.

This comes after the National Drought Group, made up of representatives from governments, water companies and the Environment Agency (EA), declared an official drought in eight parts of the UK on Friday.

Image: Low water levels in Yorkshire’s Baiting Reservoir have exposed long-hidden wreckage.

All three water companies – Welsh Water, Southern Water and South East Water – have imposed a hose pipe ban, and Yorkshire Water has announced that the ban will begin on August 26, with Thames Water planning to do so in the coming weeks.

Residents of the areas marked on the map below will see restrictions on their domestic and commercial water use.

Meanwhile, firefighters across the UK are still under pressure from the high risk of wildfires from long dry periods.

The Derbyshire crew, along with four fire engines, were still fighting a huge blaze at Creswell in Worksop until late Friday night.

Footage shared online showed flames filling the horizon and huge plumes of smoke in the sky above residential areas.

The Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service also fought embankment fires next to the railroad in Matlock and near Junction 26 on the M1.

The service said additional fires were “planning a busy weekend” and, in response to calls from fire departments across the country, urged people to refrain from using garden bonfires or portable barbecues.

56:11 With parts of the UK currently suffering from drought, Sky News is offering a special program exploring its effects and causes.

Read more: No hosepipes: what are the rules and what are the waivers? What are ‘exceptional’ fire hazards, where they are and how to avoid them

About 35 firefighters were also deployed to put out the two-hectare fire at the Layton Flat Wildlife Refuge in Waltham Forest, east London.

London firefighters were seen putting out the flames at the scene.

The service said there were no ongoing fires in the capital as of 9pm on Friday.

According to the EA, a drought in the UK could last until next year.

EA’s managing director of regional operations, John Curtin, said it would take “weeks of rain” to replenish the water source after the driest summer in 50 years.

1:12 How the British landscape changed during the summer heatwave

Read more: What happens during a drought and how can we help?

The announcement could lead to more measures, such as a hose pipe ban, but the EA has reaffirmed that public essential water supplies are safe.

