US House of Representatives sends climate bill to President Biden





The US House of Representatives voted to pass the Cut Inflation Act, the massive climate bill passed by the Senate on Sunday, in a vote of 220 against 207, supported by Democrats and opposed by Republicans.

Now it’s moving to Biden’s office where the president is expected to sign it in the coming days, which will immediately affect the availability of electric vehicle tax credits.

The climate bill includes $369 billion in climate-related funding, the largest climate bill ever passed in the United States. It achieves most of its objectives by providing tax incentives to businesses and individuals. These include incentives for the production, installation and research of home green energy, energy efficiency credits and, of course, the electric vehicle tax credit.

The bill is expected to contribute to a 40% reduction in U.S. CO2 emissions, below 2005 levels, by 2030. That’s below Biden’s 50% goal, but it is a start.

The House made no changes to the Senate bill, to avoid having to put it to another Senate vote. If there were any changes, the bill would have to go through a conference process between the two chambers, and each chamber would have to vote again. Given the narrowness of the Senate vote (51-50) and the fragility of the compromise, Democrats wanted to avoid any chance of the bill failing, so they passed the bill as is.

For EV fans, that means the current version of the bill remains – with its confusing implementation of new EV tax credits. We detailed this in an article earlier this week, which you should read if you are thinking of buying an electric vehicle soon (we have tried to include advice for as many electric vehicles/manufacturers as possible, so click if you have questions about a specific car manufacturer).

In short, EV buyers should consider signing a “binding purchase agreement” before Biden signs the invoice if they want to lock in access to the “old” tax credit; this old credit will no longer be available on cars assembled outside of North America once the invoice is signed. It’s not such a pressing issue for cars from manufacturers who won’t lose access to the “old” tax credit, but it’s still good to be aware of, given the procurement guidelines into batteries which will be adopted later this year.

As long as a certain percentage (which increases over time) of a vehicle’s battery parts are from responsible sources, that vehicle will be eligible for credits. Guidelines for this part of the bill will be developed by the Treasury and put in place sometime before the end of this year.

One of President Biden’s priorities has been to revitalize American manufacturing, so the new electric vehicle tax credit focuses more on manufacturing than on stimulating demand for electric vehicles. Demand for EVs is very high right now (and for the foreseeable future), but manufacturing and supply hasn’t been able to keep up with the public’s growing desire to own EVs. So a bill that targets supply right now should solve the problem, although it will take some time to accelerate the supply of minerals and batteries.

The new electric vehicle tax credit focuses primarily on outsourcing electric vehicle manufacturing and diversifying supply chains in countries with which the United States has free trade agreements. Currently, much of the electric vehicle supply chains are concentrated in China, with which the United States does not have a free trade agreement.

Unfortunately, these priorities mean that, despite numerous improvements to the tax credit (making it available immediately at the point of sale and on used vehicles, eliminating the limit of 200,000 per manufacturer, etc.), in the short term, there has been a lot of confusion over which vehicles will qualify now, next week, in the coming months and in the years to come. Hopefully things will calm down once the ink has dried on the paper and the government releases a list of eligible vehicles, but until then we’ll try to keep you updated on developments.

We don’t yet know exactly when Biden plans to sign this bill, but we’ll update when we do.

Electrek’s Grasp

To reiterate our view on the passage of the bill by the Senate:

Finally, we’ve seen meaningful action on the biggest problem humanity has ever caused and a long overdue reform of the electric car tax credit that solves many of the inconveniences we’ve had to deal with for more than a decade (and in question a few more, but hopefully those will be settled soon).

For those of us who are immersed in the problems of climate change, this is just the beginning. There is still a lot of work to do, and we need an order of magnitude more funding to do it.

But overall, we’ve grown so accustomed to government inaction on climate particularly driven by the minority Republican party that increasingly opposes environmental progress that a majority of Americans argue that this step forward represents a huge relief and boost to all climate advocates that our work has not been in vain and that something can be done to move the needle and perhaps fix this problem that we humans are causing .

What we need to do after that is not to sit on our laurels and rejoice that the bill has passed, but to take this as a sign that we can work together on these issues, that we can move things. And, above all, as a clear signal as to which party is unanimously hostile to solutions to the greatest problem humanity has ever caused and to the environment on which you depend for all that is necessary for your life (air, water, food , etc.), and which part can at least be pushed towards some kind of progress towards solving this problem.

