



A drought has been officially declared across the UK. Rivers and reservoirs are evaporating before our eyes. Water will soon be rationed and crop irrigation may be limited. Droughts and the extreme heat that exacerbate droughts aren’t the occasional eccentricity that can be ignored with the delights of a Super Scorpio once or twice a year. It is the result of years of inaction on the climate emergency. This creates energy instability, food supply disruptions and storms of extreme weather, disrupting society.

A clear picture of this crisis requires both immediate and long-term solutions. Our lame duck government offers neither. It is clear that the water company’s privatization experiment has failed. They are fit for profit, not purpose. Representatives of Thames Water, responsible for supply failures at Oxfordshire Northend, will receive the 3.1 million gold signatures as CEO. The UK water company passed over $72 billion in dividends to shareholders overall.

Ed Vaizey argued at Good Morning Britain this week that the private sector can do better. Is it the same company that imposed a hose pipe ban for fear of annoying customers and further exacerbating the drought crisis? Which company hasn’t met its goals for repairing leaks and defective main pipes? Are there any companies that have devastated our waterways by constantly dumping sewage?

Despite all those gains, investments in our waterways are woefully short. No new reservoirs have been built in the last 30 years, and Victorian water pipes are being replaced at a rate ten times slower than their European neighbors. Therefore, immediate action is required. The Greens are calling for an urgent enforcement order against the water company, the boss’s obscene executive pay cuts, the cessation of shareholder dividends, and the return of the water supply to public ownership as soon as possible.

Shared ownership works and is popular. Publicly owned Scottish Water is the UK’s most trusted public utility, and the non-profit Welsh Water has helped 60,000 low-income customers pay their bills. They also invest more. Since 2002, Scottish Water has invested nearly 35% more per household in infrastructure than UK privatized companies. Water bills are 14% lower. It does not pay expensive dividends to its shareholders.

Increasing resilience to future droughts requires long-term solutions to radically address climate emergencies. But our government collapsed when we needed true climate leadership to address this urgent crisis. The heatwave over the past few months has forced Boris Johnson to step down from chairing several Cobra meetings and has hardly appeared in public since. Future leader Rishi Sunak believes getting her daughters to recycle will help them reach net zero. This is not the muscular, decisive decision-making needed to deal with the climate emergency.

Meanwhile, Liz Truss is in a quaint temple complaining about solar panels in the field. Solar is the cheapest form of energy and accounts for only 0.06% of UK land, much less land used by airports. Among other things, she promised that Truss would lift the ban on climate-destructive fracking and she would reject windfall tax increases for energy companies.

The solution to this crisis is clear. We must keep fossil fuels on land and provide clean, green and affordable energy systems. We must not simply divert obscene interests out of our shareholders, but publicly owned utilities to do what they say. The climate emergency affects all of us and we can all be part of the solution.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/aug/12/drought-uk-england-privatised-water-climate-emergency-government The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

