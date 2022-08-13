Taiwan thanks the United States for maintaining security in the Taiwan Strait





Pedestrians wait at an intersection near a screen showing images of Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft during an evening news program, in Beijing, China August 2, 2022. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

TAIPEI, Aug 13 (Reuters) – Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry on Saturday expressed its “sincere gratitude” to the United States for taking “concrete actions” to maintain security and peace in the Taiwan Strait and the region.

US Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Friday that China had “overreacted” to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, which sparked days Beijing war games around the island, which China considers its own territory. Read more

Taiwan’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday that China’s “unprovoked military and economic intimidation” had “further strengthened the unity and resilience of the global democratic camp.”

Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said on Thursday that the threat of force from China was not diminished, even though Beijing’s largest military drills around the island, following Pelosi’s visit last week, seemed lessen. Read more

At a Saturday rally in southern Taiwan for local elections slated for late November, Tsai said they faced not just rival candidates, “but also pressure from China.”

“Taiwanese are very enthusiastic and love freedom and democracy, so many good international friends have come to Taiwan to support us. It’s a normal and good thing, but China is threatening and intimidating Taiwan,” she said. declared.

“However, I would like to reassure everyone that our government and military are ready, and I will definitely take care of Taiwan.”

China is continuing its military activity near Taiwan, but on a much smaller scale than last week.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said 13 Chinese air force planes crossed the middle line of the Taiwan Strait on Saturday, which normally acts as an unofficial barrier between the two sides.

The Taiwanese government claims that since the People’s Republic of China has never ruled the island, it has no right to claim it or decide its future, which can only be determined by the Taiwanese people.

The defeated Republic of China government fled to Taiwan in 1949 after losing a civil war to Mao Zedong’s Communist Party, which established the People’s Republic of China in Beijing.

China has never renounced the use of force to bring democratically governed Taiwan under its control.

Join now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Register

Reporting by Sarah Wu; Written by David Kirton and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Tom Hogue, Michael Perry and William Mallard

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/taiwans-foreign-ministry-thanks-us-maintaining-security-taiwan-strait-2022-08-13/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos