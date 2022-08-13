Chairman of the National Drought Group as parts of the country move into drought





The National Drought Group, which comprises a group of senior decision makers, governments, water companies and key representatives from the Environment Agency, was joined today (August 12) by Water Minister Steve Double, the driest summer in 50 years. We discussed how to respond. Continuous action is required. The group discussed the current outlook and associated risks and impacts and agreed to further collaborative work across sectors to balance water demand and conserve water.

At the meeting, the Environment Agency said a drought trigger threshold was reached that would shift parts of South West, parts of South and Central England, and parts of East England into drought.

The Environment Agency has confirmed drought conditions in 8 out of 14 areas.

Devon and Cornwall Solent and South Downs Kent and South London Hertz and North London East Anglia Thames Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire East Midlands

The triggers used today to identify shifts to drought conditions in these areas include hydrological locations (including rainfall, river flows, groundwater levels, reservoir levels, and soil dryness) and the impact these conditions have on public water supplies. Extractors (including farmers) and the environment. This is determined by the Environment Agency at the local level, not the national level.

These changes in drought conditions represent a change in category and the impact of long-term dry weather on water resources and the environment. While no action is taken automatically, transitioning to a drought state means that EPA and water companies are stepping up measures to manage impacts and pushing ahead with the implementation of pre-agreed steps in the drought plan. These plans follow local factors, including reservoir levels, demand and forecasts, and lead to preventive measures such as temporary bans. The last drought in the UK was in 2018.

The essential water supply is safe. Water companies have a duty to ensure these supplies and have assured regulators and governments that they will remain resilient across the country. Defra and the Environment Agency are urging water companies to continue their precautionary initiatives to protect essential supplies during the dry fall. .

In drought-affected areas, the public and businesses must be very careful about the pressure on water resources and use water wisely. However, while individuals have an important role to play in managing their continued usage, the government expects water companies to reduce leaks as quickly as possible, repair leaking pipes and take broader action in line with government policy.

Today, National Drought Group members have agreed to:

Recognizes new risks and impacts related to the current outlook. Make sure your water company is following a drought plan. The sectors continue to work together to balance water demand and manage the current impacts of working together to conserve water.

Harvey Bradshaw, Managing Director of the Environmental Agency and Chairman of the NDG, said:

The high temperatures we are currently experiencing have exacerbated pressures on wildlife and the water environment.

EA staff do a great job responding to environmental impacts and working with water companies to ensure that drought plans are being followed.

Today’s meeting helped build on our coordinated actions to manage our water supply, consider our water users, and protect the environment. We urge everyone to manage the amount of water we use during this exceptionally dry period.

Water Minister Steve Double said:

We are currently experiencing the second heatwave in parts of the country, following the driest July on record. Governments and other partners, including the Environment Agency, are already taking steps to manage their impacts.

All water companies have reassured us that essential supplies are still safe and we have made it clear that it is their duty to maintain these supplies.

Although we are better prepared than ever for dry weather, we will continue to closely monitor the situation, including impacts on farmers and the environment, and take further action as needed.

Governments, environmental agencies, water companies, environmental and fishing groups, and farmers are already taking steps to manage impacts. EA’s ongoing actions include:

An abstraction to balance the needs of water companies with the natural environment License Management Work with farmers, businesses and other water intakes to manage water availability and ensure that you get the water you need for resilience while maintaining environmental protection. We operate a water movement plan between different parts of the country to ensure that water is delivered to the areas most affected by prolonged dry weather. Make sure you have and are implementing a drought plan that you plan and agree with your water company in advance. Every water company in the UK has a drought plan published on their website. Monitor the environmental conditions of major rivers to check temperature, dissolved oxygen levels and algal activity EA Waterway Activates drought activation to carefully manage voyages. Where river flows are particularly low, they oxygenate the water and rescue fish in distress. Support fire and rescue services for fire and wildfire suppression.

The Environment Minister also approved an application for EAs for drought orders to Defra this week, which will help prevent depletion of Holme Styes reservoir in Holmfirth. This means the EPA can ask Yorkshire Water to lower the flow of water leaving the reservoir as needed, allowing the reservoir to support habitat and wildlife in the Ribble River for a longer period of time. The reservoir flow will be reduced from 2 million liters per day to 1 million liters per day.

Because the Holme Styes Reservoir is a historic factory reservoir and is not part of the public water infrastructure, this order does not affect the public water supply.

Long dry weather this year has resulted in very low river flows and lower reservoir levels in much of the UK. High temperatures, including this week’s heatwave, continue to put additional pressure on the aquatic environment and wildlife.

The Environment Agency released its July Water Situation National Report today, providing a picture of last month’s rainfall, soil moisture deficit, stream flows, groundwater levels and reservoir levels. The report highlights that July has been the driest July across the UK since 1935 and since records began for the east and southeast, the monthly rainfall for most of the river basins has been classified as exceptionally low year-round.

There were below-average rainfall for five consecutive months and above-average temperatures across all parts of England. River flows, groundwater levels and reservoir inventories all declined during July. Thirteen EA monitoring indicator streams are at their lowest recorded levels, and soil moisture deficits are similar to those seen at the end of the 1976 drought.

The National Drought Group will be working very closely over the coming weeks. Environment Agency CEO Sir James Bevan will chair an additional group meeting with water company CEOs on Tuesday, 23rd August.

