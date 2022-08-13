US says India hid Russian origin of fuel shipped to US, Indian central banker says





Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra

NEW DELHI, Aug 13 (Reuters) – The United States has raised concerns over India that it was being used to export fuel made from Russian crude, through high-end transfers. sea ​​to hide its origin, to New York in violation of US sanctions, India’s top central banker said on Saturday.

The US Treasury Department told India that an Indian vessel picked up oil from a Russian tanker on the high seas and brought it to a port in Gujarat on the west coast, where it was refined and shipped said Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor Michael. Patras.

US sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine in February prohibit the import into the United States of energy products of Russian origin, including crude oil, refined fuels, distillates, coal and gas.

“The fine production was put back on this ship and it set sail with no destination. In the middle of the sea, it received the destination, so it reached its course, went to New York,” Patra said during the interview. an event to celebrate 75 years of Indian Independence.

The US Embassy in New Delhi said it had no immediate comment.

Patra’s comments are India’s first official public reference to such US concerns. Delhi has not signed on to sanctions against Russia or condemned what Moscow calls a “special military operation” in its neighbor.

Patra said he was told Russian crude was processed and converted into a distillate used to make single-use plastic. He did not identify the vessel or the Indian refiner.

“That’s how war works. It works in strange ways,” he said.

India, the world’s third-largest oil importer and consumer, rarely bought Russian oil in the past. But since the start of the war, Indian refiners have grabbed cheap Russian oil, shunned by many Western countries and companies. Read more

Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by William Mallard

