US allies most vulnerable to Russia demand more troops and weapons

RIGA, Latvia As the United States and NATO inject personnel and equipment into Eastern Europe in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, vulnerable allies such as Latvia are scrambling to bolster their defenses lest they be attacked next.

Like Ukraine, which is not a NATO member but considered a close partner in the alliance, countries closest to Russia say they are desperate for more Western military aid. Arming ourselves and Ukraine is essential, Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks said during a visit by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin this month, because there is a real risk of war coming. at our borders.

The Biden administration has pledged to bolster side-by-side exercises in the region to hone air defense capability and other vital combat skills, not just in Latvia but in the Baltics and other countries. other countries within easy striking distance of Russian forces. About 100,000 US troops are deployed across Europe, an increase of 20,000 in recent months, with a growing center of gravity in the East. But for those on Russia’s doorstep, that’s still not enough.

NATO members bordering Russia and Belarus, which once seen as a buffer state have functioned as a forward operating base for Russian troops since the start of the war in Ukraine, are elated, say They say that the United States and European financial powers have embraced the idea that Russia poses an existential threat to the West.

The military investments made over the past six months are gratefully accepted, but regional leaders believe the alliance needs to become more aggressive in the long term. They are aware of resistance from some corners of Congress to moving more American personnel to Europe during a time of growing tensions with China, but most insist there is a need for a bigger American footprint in Europe to keep Moscow at bay.

Even more vital, Baltic and Eastern European officials say, is turbocharging defense production lines to speed up the fulfillment of long-standing orders for weapons that these frontline nations say they have. need.

HIMARS, Reapers, counter-battery radars: this is what we will need the most in terms of lethal military power which we urgently need to deter Russia, said Kusti Salm, Secretary General of the Estonian Ministry of Defense , in an interview. He was referring to high-mobility artillery rocket systems, drones capable of conducting surveillance and precision strikes, and technology used to detect incoming fire.

We are about to take risks, Salm said. Very big risks that our own national security draws from some of our reserves. And I know there are other allies doing the same thing. The only solution, therefore, is to quickly increase manufacturing power and ensure that the policy framework and policy funding signal support for this.

Earlier this year, Congress approved hundreds of millions of dollars to support, train and equip foreign nations that have aided Ukraine’s war effort, a category that includes all frontline states in the NATO as part of a $40 billion aid package for the government of Kyiv and other measures to strengthen Western defences.

Part of the initiative calls for accelerating efforts to replace systems inherited from the USSR with NATO-standard weapons that many frontline states rushed to Ukraine at the start of the conflict. Many of these countries have also supplied Ukraine with NATO compatible heavy weapons from their own stockpiles.

A senior US defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity in accordance with ground rules set by the Pentagon, said that in the case of Latvia, his government felt comfortable providing the Ukraine arms because Russian forces that had been positioned near their common border were withdrawn to join the war effort.

But Moscow’s hostility to NATO remains unchanged, the official said, and Western countries must build those capabilities at some point. The manager did not specify how long it might take. The United States is looking to the Baltic countries to build training fields and other military infrastructure, the official added, while noting that US security assistance to the region has reached $180 million this year.

In an interview, Polish Defense Attaché Brig. General Krzysztof Nolbert said war was absolutely fundamental to security in Europe. Poland is the third largest donor to Ukraine’s military, Nolbert added, and has regularly urged the West to support Kyiv more decisively rather than incrementally, including by sending fighter jets.

At the same time, Polish officials believe it would greatly help their own defense posture if the United States could expedite the delivery of some weapons that have already been promised to Warsaw. Poland expects batteries of Patriot missiles, HIMARS, F-16 fighter jets and Abrams main battle tanks, throughout multi-year schedules established before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Recently, the head of Poland’s national security office, Pawel Soloch, spoke with President Bidens’ national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, about the need for defense production to be more responsive to the escalating threats, making him realize that U.S. foreign military funding protocols needed an upgrade, according to people familiar with the conversation who spoke on condition of anonymity to detail a private conversation.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the characterization of their discussion.

I know they are working at maximum speed, said Nolbert. But, he added: This is an emergency situation. We need it now.

In Latvia, meanwhile, Defense Minister Pabriks told reporters this month that his country was seeking the sophisticated long-range rocket artillery that has plagued Russian troops in eastern Ukraine. , as well as air and coastal defense systems generally beyond the reach of countries with modest budgets. .

Latvia now considers the Belarusian and Russian borders as one and the same, Pabriks said, and officials here are closely monitoring what is happening on the other side using intelligence provided by the United States and other countries. other partners.

There are currently about 600 Americans deployed in Latvia, up from about 100 last winter.

The persistent deployments of NATO troops and weapons to countries along Russia’s flank is a strategy Western military leaders call porcupine defense. It seeks to make the idea of ​​an invasion distasteful to opposing war planners by demonstrating that NATO troops can instantly mobilize and support allies already hardened by Western training and equipment.

During a stopover at Latvia’s Lielvarde Air Base, where US troops have taken up residence, Austin heard of a Latvian serviceman who claimed to be the first from his country to return from Black Hawk helicopter training in the States. -United. In recent years, Latvian pilots have focused more on missions such as search and rescue, he told the defense secretary, but now he knows how to fly in combat.

The meeting pointed out, however, that even some small challenges remain. A US soldier, deployed here from Ohio, said it was often difficult to work in person with his Latvian counterparts. They are based an hour’s drive from each other, the soldier said, and transportation is lacking.

Well, work on that, Austin replied. Well understand. We’ll make sure we know the people who have signed up to fight alongside us, and you’ll get to see some of the land you may need to protect one day.

Pabriks struck a more urgent and ominous tone, telling the assembled troops: If anything happens on our borders, we are ready to die.

Demirjian reported from Washington and Birnbaum reported from Warsaw.

