UK Weather: Heat Alert Issues for England and Wales as Wildfires Increase Nearly 500% | extreme weather





Fire department “500% increase in fire compared to 2021”

The Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Department reported a nearly 500% increase in wildfires in the first 10 days of August this year compared to 2021.

Service Area Manager Jason Moncrieff told the BBCs Today program:

That’s a huge difference. The first 10 days of August this year saw 492% more fires of this type compared to last year. So field fires, grassland fires, and heathland fires are all kinds of outdoor fires, up 492% this year.

He also said the fire on the Studland Peninsula near Purbeck on Friday could have been avoided. he said:

Surprisingly, yesterday’s fire looks as if it started from a disposable barbecue. Currently in the UK there are a lot of people who don’t know the advice not to bring a barbecue, not to use a barbecue, especially not to use a disposable barbecue in places like Studland Heath. This is our message. Bring a picnic. Please do not bring barbecue.

It’s under control, so much better than yesterday [but] You will probably continue to work all day. How much more I can’t really say.

We managed to put in what we call the overland main to supply water to the operation site. The situation was much better than yesterday.

John Henry

The Loire from the place can now be crossed on foot. Frances longest river has never flowed so slowly. The Rhine was not able to pass quickly due to barge traffic. In Italy, Po is 2 meters lower than normal crops. Serbia is dredging the Danube River.

Across Europe, drought is reducing once massive rivers to water, and could have potentially dramatic consequences for industry, cargo, energy and food production, such as supply shortages and rising prices from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Climate disruption has led to record summer temperatures and recurring heatwaves, followed by unusually dry winters and springs, which have left Europe’s essential waterways not replenished and increasingly overheated.

As much rainfall has not been recorded for nearly two months and no forecast for the foreseeable future across western, central and southern Europe, meteorologists say a drought could be the worst continent in 500 years.

Meteorological Department meteorologist Dan Stroud said on Sunday the weather would continue to be dry across the South.

Very dry and hot weather will continue across the South for the rest of the weekend, he said.

We’ve been seeing temperatures of up to 34C or 35C across the south for the rest of Saturday, and while the north feels a little fresher, temperatures there are still well above year-round acceptable levels.

As we enter Sunday, a slight change begins with a low pressure in the south.

The risk of some isolated showers is increasing across Devon and Cornwall very early on Sunday.

Most of the area is still generally dry and sunny, with temperatures rising sharply between Sunday mornings and afternoons with strong August sunshine.

He added that there is still a risk of more wildfires.

Extremely dry for a long period of time, drying the ground and vegetation, which is a great risk.

Updated on 10.29EDT

Dorset police said on Saturday afternoon firefighters found fragments of an unexploded ordnance believed to be World War II in a burned-out moorland.

Police said a bomb squad was expected to arrive and warned nearby residents that a loud noise could be heard when disposing of the device.

Updated on 10.37EDT

The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has shared photos showing the dry condition of a nearby reservoir.

Updated on 09.58EDT

Angelique Chrisapis

We reported on the impact drought could have on food production yesterday, but the UK is not the only country suffering from such problems.

In France, traditional cheese has become the latest victim of a summer drought. This was because production of the Saler breed in the central Auvergne region was stopped due to a lack of grass for cattle.

Salers is an unpasteurized bovine cheese made for centuries in central France. It is stamped with Frances appellation dorigine protge (AOP) approval, meaning it can only be seen in the small area where it is produced.

But one of the rules of production is that cows in the area must graze at least 75% pasture in order to use their milk.

This summer’s heat has left most of the 76 farmers who send milk to their salespeople to despair.

Laurent Roux, a farmer who said he had nothing to eat, told local radio station France Bleu. The terrain is so dry that in some places it looks like ashes. dust.

Updated on 08.26EDT

Updated on 08.22EDT

The scorched remnants of a field fire early this morning in Hedgerey, Buckinghamshire.

Firefighters from the Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service returned today to extinguish a smoking hotspot at the site of a massive on-site fire in Hedgerley, Buckinghamshire. Photo: Maureen McLean/REX/Shutterstock

5 tips to help pets and wildlife beat the extreme heat in the UK.

Fill your pond with water and treat your pets with popsicles during the extreme heat in England and Wales.

After extreme heat, Slough’s Baylis Park Pond has dried up and has lost ducks and wildlife.

After extreme heat, Slough’s Baylis Park Pond has dried up and has lost ducks and wildlife. Photo: Maureen McLean/Rex/Shutterstock

Updated on 07.12EDT

Labor Party Calls for Cobra Meeting to Protect Water Supply

Labor has urged the government to convene a meeting of the Cobra Emergency Committee to ensure water supplies are protected amid the ongoing drought.

Deputy Party Leader Angela Rayner said:

This is the second biggest heatwave in weeks, but this Conservative government is failing our country again. Conservative inaction on drought warnings is leaving the UK in a dumpster.

Instead of stepping in, the ministers fell asleep in the midday sun. They lecture the public on the use of hosepipes, but where are the plans to protect our critical water system?

It’s been almost a year since I started consulting on national restoration strategies, but I still don’t have a single plan. They are all spins and have no substance.

Updated on 06.28EDT

More extreme heat and drought is expected in the south of England this weekend, while thunderstorms and floods are expected in the north.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a yellow heat warning for most of England and Wales with highs expected to reach 34 degrees Celsius on Saturday and Sunday, the media association reported.

This means that the general public are more likely to develop heat-related illnesses such as sunburn and heat stroke, and use of public transport may be delayed.

Meanwhile, a low-level yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued for most of Scotland and Northern Ireland from noon Sunday to 6am Monday. This warning means that flooding is less likely in these countries and there is a potential for power outages.

Highest temperatures in the southeast on Saturday are expected at 34 degrees, London at 32 degrees and Edinburgh at 27 degrees. Temperatures around the 30C mark are expected further north in England, while temperatures in the mid-20s can be expected in most of Scotland and Northern Ireland.

This comes after the National Drought Group, made up of representatives from governments, water companies and the Environment Agency, declared an official drought in eight parts of the UK on Friday.

Woman walking her dog through the sunburnt grass at Wimbledon Common in bright morning light. Photo: Amer Ghazzal/Rex/Shutterstock

Updated on 06.29EDT

Beacons Reservoir near Merthyr Tydfil, Wales

The UK area is declared to be suffering from drought today as the UK Meteorological Agency continues to issue a yellow heat warning for parts of England and Wales. Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images

Updated on 06.31EDT

