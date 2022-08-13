UK Weather: Temperatures are set to hit 37 degrees Celsius with a thunderstorm this weekend.





Highs are expected to reach 37 degrees this weekend before thunderstorms hit parts of the UK early next week.

A drought is expected to continue in the southern half of the UK this weekend as the Meteorological Agency has issued an amber heat warning for most of England and Wales.

This means that the general public are more likely to develop heat-related illnesses such as sunburn and heat stroke, and use of public transport may be delayed.

Meanwhile, a low-level yellow warning for thunderstorms has been issued for most of Scotland and Northern Ireland from noon Sunday to 6am Monday. This warning means that flooding is less likely in these countries and there is a potential for power outages.

Forecasters have warned that floods, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds can damage some buildings and risk flooding homes and businesses. Train and bus services are likely to be delayed and some canceled in the event of flooding or lightning strikes, while splashes and flash floods may make driving difficult and some roads may be closed, the Meteorological Agency said.

The BBC reported that highs between the capital and the Midlands could reach 37C, but daytime highs are expected at 34C in the southeast on Saturday, with London’s 32C and Edinburgh’s 27C.

Temperatures around the 30C mark are expected further north in England, while temperatures in the mid-20s can be expected in most of Scotland and Northern Ireland.

On Friday, the government officially declared a drought in eight parts of the UK as water companies extended hose pipe bans to conserve water in the driest conditions the UK has seen in decades.

Dry weather also increased the fire risk as Derbyshire crews with four fire trucks put out a massive blaze at Creswell, Walksop, at 9 p.m. Friday night. Footage shared online showed flames filling the horizon and huge plumes of smoke in the sky above residential areas.

Cracked soil can be seen in the dry bed of a village pond in Northend near Henley-on-Thames.

The Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service also fought embankment fires next to the railroad in Matlock and near Junction 26 on the M1. Fire officials are planning another busy weekend due to another wildfire, and have urged them to refrain from using garden bonfires or portable barbecues at the appeal of fire departments across the country.

About 35 firefighters were also deployed to put out the two-hectare fire at the Layton Flat Wildlife Refuge in Waltham Forest, east London.

Members of the London Fire Brigade (LFB) were caught putting out the flames at the scene. The service said there were no ongoing fires in the capital as of 9pm on Friday.

According to the Environment Agency (EA), the drought in the UK could last until next year. John Curtin, EA’s managing director of regional operations, said after the driest summer in 50 years, it will rain for weeks to replenish the water source.

Weekend Forecast:

today

It is sunny and very hot in most areas, but some northeast coasts are cooler with fog and clouds. Clouds and some rain in the far north. There is less chance of large showers on the northern hills later.

Tonight

Some low clouds to the north with some fog patches developing in northeastern England and Northern Ireland. There is a risk of heavy showers to the northwest later. Otherwise good and warm.

Sunday

Although sunny and very hot for many people, the central and western regions can experience very isolated thunderstorms. More frequent heavy showers are likely in parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland.

