What a family DNA test kit can tell you about Britain’s history and future





In general, getting your test results back is pretty scary to hear about whether your A-level results will determine your future, a blood test for your health, or if you’ll have to pay an extra $60 to pass your driver’s license test.

But for the first time, I was delighted to have the latest results for a family DNA test.

What I really know about my ancestry is that most of my family came from the very edge of Kent and East London (Essex at the time). So I wanted to discover more.

The test was simple. Just put a few swabs on your cheek and stick them to the post, then wait a few weeks for the sample to be processed and matched.

Of course, you can get some surprises after accepting the disclaimer. bring them

Then I got an email notification that my results were ready and it felt like Christmas.

No close family members were found or a terrible surprise (huh) was found, but according to my DNA I do not speak English at all.

Im 60.9% Ireland, Scotland and Wales, 36.3% Northern and Western Europe, 2.8% Finland. I am 0% English.

I didn’t know how I felt about it or what it meant, so I asked someone about my DNA results to know more.

What My DNA Results Say (Photo: Sian Elvin / MyHeritage) MyHeritage DNA Kit Arrived in the Mail (Photo: Sian Elvin) Where did my ancestors come from? (Picture: Shutterstock)

Gal Zrihen, Product Manager of the MyHeritage genealogy platform, helped me break this down for me.

She told Metro.co.uk: MyHeritage calculates an ethnicity estimate by comparing your DNA to the DNA of a reference panel of individuals around the world showing a consistent pedigree of peoples dating back to the same region or multiple generations.

DNA goes back hundreds of years. And the DNA results are surprising and may not be as simple as you might imagine.

Some peoples can even date back some 2,000 years, depending on how isolated their populations are. Although most people lived most of their lives, there was some level of mobility and genetic similarities spread to neighboring areas.

past

Gal said this could explain why my DNA was detected so much in Celtic countries.

We often see this ethnicity represented in fairly high proportions among the British.

A very simple instruction manual explaining how to test with two cotton swabs (Picture: Sian Elvin) The cotton swabs are packaged and sent anonymously, and only a barcode is needed to identify the company. (Picture: Sian Elvin)

A significant amount of research confirms that Britain, an island nation known as Celtic Briton or Ancient Briton, was one of the first inhabitants of what is now the mainland of England.

British people have been living in England since the British Iron Age, and their descendants still exist in the British Isles today.

So it explains things in Welsh (which is interesting considering that my name is actually Welsh, although not me). But what about the results in Europe?

Gall said that people with Nordic and Western European results had very strong Anglo-Saxon origins.

Anglo-Saxons, a Germanic tribe of Germanic origins in northern Germany and Denmark, arrived in England around the 5th century, shortly after the Roman Empire withdrew its influence and left Romano-British unsupported.

Is it safe to send my DNA for testing?

MyHeritage and many other DNA companies insist that they do everything possible to protect user data and their top priorities.

When DNA is transmitted, it is only identified by a barcode, and DNA testing is not available in Russia, Israel and many other countries.

MyHeritage has never sold or licensed personal data such as customer names, email addresses, residential addresses and family trees, the company said, and will not do so in the future, the company said.

MyHeritage does not provide data to insurance companies under any circumstances and prohibits law enforcement agencies from using DNA services.

Users may delete data from MyHeritage at any time. Deletion is permanent and irreversible.

Experts recommend using well-known websites where information can be easily erased when performing a DNA test, and although the risk of hacking or data loss is very small, users should still be aware.

She said this caused a large-scale migration that dispersed Anglo-Saxons across Britain, which had a profound impact on modern-day British genetics.

She added that many modern Britons testing with us have strong Celtic and Germanic or Northwest European roots.

And the 2.8% Finnish part could indicate the influence of the Vikings in the Scandinavian region.

future

So maybe I’m not that weird after all. But what else could my DNA be used for in the future?

Gal, of course, encouraged close family members to undergo DNA testing as they develop genetic groups and help find relatives that didn’t exist or were looking for.

If not, you can find more specific ancient castles and shared ancestral places that may be important to your past.

Genetic lineage testing is expected to advance in two directions, Gal explained.

See More: Health

First, the underlying technology will eventually read all of an individual’s DNA letters, rather than the predefined subset of about a million fixed positions currently being performed in most direct-to-consumer (D2C) DNA tests.

This allows these tests to identify very rare genetic variations, which in turn can provide higher resolution estimates of race.

She added that the results would improve if more people were tested.

For example, results suggest specific pathways along a pedigree that link genetic relatives, Gal concluded, or reconstruct a pedigree based solely on genetic test results when pedigree data are not available.

And anyway according to my DNA I don’t even speak English by default (Picture: Sian Elvin)

Nutritionist and nutritional genomics expert Pippa Campbell explains that improved DNA testing could reveal underlying genetic conditions or diseases.

This could help them take steps to avoid causing disease or guide them in proper disease management, she told Metro.co.uk.

It can also confirm the diagnosis of a genetic condition such as Parkinson’s. You can also find all gene mutations that indicate an increased risk of breast cancer, other cancers, cardiovascular disease, autoimmune diseases, and more.

It also helps regulate detoxification pathways and identify mutations that lead to deficiencies in the insidious enzymes responsible for many biochemical reactions in the body.

She said it may be more effective than a blood test, and the results show exactly how the body reacts and metabolizes certain nutrients.

So now that I know that my ancestors traveled all over Europe where my DNA was involved, it sounds like a particularly true statement. One day the world may be my oyster.

