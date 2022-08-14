US consulate workers in Tijuana ordered to ‘shelter in place’ as violence escalates in border towns





The Mexican border towns of Tijuana, Mexicali, Rosarito and Ensenada have been hit by gang violence, including torched vehicles and roadblocks.

The US consulate in Tijuana ordered its employees to “shelter in place until further notice” around midnight due to the violence.

It was the third time this week that Mexican cities have witnessed widespread arson and shootings by drug cartels. Gangs appear to target innocent shops, vehicles and bystanders in response to arguments or attempts to capture gang members.

Members of the security forces stand near a burnt-out truck after it was set on fire by unidentified individuals in Tijuana, Mexico, August 12, 2022. JORGE DUENES / REUTERS

Tijuana officials said vehicles were set on fire at about 10 points around the city, and Montserrat Mayor Caballero blamed it on disputes between drug gangs.

Caballero has issued a public call for “organized crime”, the term used in Mexico to refer to drug cartels, to stop the growing trend of targeting innocent civilians.

“Today we tell the organized criminal groups who commit these crimes that Tijuana will stay open and take care of its citizens, and we also ask them to settle their debts with those who have not paid what they owe. , not with hard-working families and citizens,” Caballero said.

The extent of the violence was still unclear on Saturday. On Friday evening, the U.S. Consulate General in Tijuana said in a statement that it “is aware of reports of multiple vehicle fires, roadblocks, and heavy police activity in Tijuana, Mexicali, Rosarito, Ensenada and Tecate”.

The mayor’s comment about staying open was an apparent reference to the border town of Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso, Texas, where some classes and public events were canceled after similar violence on Thursday.

Suspected gang members engaged in a shootout in Ciudad Juarez, killing nine people, including four radio station workers, after a fight between rival gangs at a local prison left two dead.

On Tuesday, drug cartel gunmen set fire to vehicles and businesses in the western states of Jalisco and Guanajuato in response to an attempted arrest of a high-ranking cartel leader of the Jalisco Cartel, whom the Department of Justice considers it “one of the five most dangerous transnational criminal organizations in the world.”

The leader of the cartel, Nemesio Oseguera, “El Mencho”, is among the most wanted by the Mexican and American authorities. There was no indication that Oseguera was present for Tuesday’s clash.

The area around Tijuana, which borders Southern California, is a lucrative drug trafficking corridor long dominated by the Arellano Felix cartel but has since become a battleground between various gangs, including the Jalisco and Sinaloa cartels.

Speaking about the violence in Ciudad Juarez on Thursday, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said: “They attacked the innocent civilian population as a sort of revenge. It was not just a clash between two groups, but it got to the point where they started shooting at civilians, innocent people. That’s the most unfortunate thing about this case.

Four employees of the MegaRadio station who were broadcasting a promotional event live outside a pizzeria in Ciudad Juarez were killed in the shooting.

Such random violence is not unprecedented in Mexico.

In June last year, a rival faction of the Gulf Cartel entered the border town of Reynosa and killed 14 people whom the governor identified as “innocent citizens”. The army responded and killed four suspected gunmen.

And cartels in Mexico frequently hijack vehicles and burn them to distract police or prevent them from pursuing gunmen.

