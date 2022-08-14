More wildfires across the UK expected to reach 35 degrees Celsius | UK weather





Wildfires could continue across the UK this weekend as the Environment Agency (EA) warns that a drought in the UK could last until next year.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a heat warning for parts of England and Wales with temperatures reaching up to 35 degrees Celsius.

A drought has been officially declared in eight regions: Devon and Cornwall, Solent and South Downs, Kent and South London, Hertfordshire and North London, East Anglia, Thames, Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire and the Eastern Midlands. came out as

John Curtin, EA’s managing director of regional operations, said after the driest summer in 50 years, it will rain for weeks to replenish the water source.

All three water companies – Welsh Water, Southern Water and South East Water – have imposed a hose pipe ban, and Yorkshire Water has announced that the ban will begin on August 26, with Thames Water planning to do so in the coming weeks.

Archie Bland and Nimo Omer walk you through the main articles and what they mean for free every morning.

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content funded by external parties. Please see our Privacy Policy for more details. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and are subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.

More wildfires are expected this weekend as dry weather continues in the southern provinces.

Very dry and hot weather will continue across the South for the rest of the weekend, said meteorologist Dan Stroud at the National Weather Service.

We were facing temperatures up to 34C or 35C across the south, and while the north felt a little cooler, the temperatures there were still well above acceptable year-round.

He warned: it was extremely dry for long periods of time, and the ground and plants were roasted dry. So there is a significant risk [of wildfires].

The Derbyshire fire was extinguished by four fire engines and emergency services were called to extinguish the fires in Dorset and East London.

A yellow warning for a thunderstorm is due on Sunday, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting heavy rain for most of Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Stormy weather is expected to move to England and Wales on Monday.

The current sweltering heat will spread to the south and east at the beginning of next week as rain and thunderstorms are expected from the west. Earlier, Meteorological Department meteorologist Jason Kelly said Sunday, Monday and Tuesday were isolated but strong thunderstorms could occur.

The warning highlights the possibility of about 50mm of rain in 3 hours from the north in some areas, and about 30mm of rain in 3 hours in some areas further south. Hail and frequent lightning can also occur as part of these downpours and represent an additional hazard.

The UK had the driest July since 1935 this year, with temperatures exceeding 40C on July 19th in British climate history.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2022/aug/13/more-wildfires-across-uk-feared-as-temperatures-forecast-to-reach-35c The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos