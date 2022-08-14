It’s time for us to stand up: A California county fights to separate from the state | California





In November, residents of San Bernardino County will vote to elect school board members, water officials and state officials and whether they want the county to consider seceding from California.

The sprawling county east of Los Angeles, home to 2 million people and some of the states’ beloved Joshua trees, is not getting the resources it needs to support its residents, county officials say. This week, the Board of Supervisors decided to add a measure to the November ballot asking residents if they want the county to consider all options to get its fair share of state and federal resources, up to and including the secession.

People are paying high taxes and they don’t believe their tax dollars are coming back to their neighborhoods to solve the problems they care about, supervisor Janice Rutherford said at a meeting earlier this month. And there’s nothing crazy about being angry about these things.

With its electoral measure, San Bernardino County joins a long tradition in California politics in which local grievances and discontent turn into talk of leaving the state altogether. Such sentiments are often associated with the other end of the state, far northern California, which for decades has been home to a thriving dissident movement advocating secession from the liberal Golden States government.

Proposals like this have a long history in California, dating back to Jefferson’s idea of ​​the state in the 1940s and the 1859 attempt to seek congressional approval to split the state in two, a said David A Carrillo, executive director of Berkeley Laws California Constitution. Center.

Leaving California and forming a new state would require the approval of the state legislature and Congress, a virtually impossible effort, experts such as Carrillo warn.

Still, secession officials and supporters have pledged to move forward with the measure, calling it an opportunity for the county to stand up to the state.

I don’t care if people think we can secede or not. That was never the point of it, Jeff Burum, the local real estate developer who pitched the idea to officials earlier this summer, told the San Bernardino Sun. It’s time for us to stand up and get our fair share.

The county sheriff and district attorney both expressed support for the measure and told supervisors at a meeting this week that the state was not doing everything possible and had failed in its responsibility to invest in prisons, public hospitals and courthouses as they deem necessary. to track one of the fastest growing metropolitan areas in the Americas.

Leaving California and forming a new state would require the approval of the state legislature and Congress, a virtually impossible effort. Photograph: Matt Gush/Alamy

The problem isn’t that the resources have been overlooked, it’s how long they’ve been overlooked, said County DA Jason Anderson. Counties do not build courthouses. States build courthouses.

San Bernardino County is larger than nine states and has an $8.4 billion budget, a speaker pointed out at a meeting of the Board of Supervisors. But the county ranks 36th out of 56 counties in per capita revenue received from state and federal governments, according to an analysis of local authority data.

The area is entitled to more resources to accommodate its growing population, Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren told the Board of Supervisors this week.

We need our state legislators to look at the performance they are expected to deliver to the people they serve, she said. We are one of the fastest growing regions and it’s time to pay attention. We don’t have beaches, we don’t have all the skyscrapers, but what we do have is a family. We are a family oriented county.

San Bernardino County is larger than nine states and has the second largest prison system in California. Photograph: Gerry Matthews/Alamy

The move drew criticism from state lawmakers, who viewed it as a waste of taxpayers’ money and said it had brought millions of dollars to the region. Public resources, including staff time paid for with taxpayer dollars, are being used not only to write this article, but also to put it on the ballot in November, the lawmakers wrote in a letter, according to the Sun, adding that such an effort is unlikely. .

Political pundits echo that assessment, saying talks of secession come up often in California politics and receive wide media coverage, but have almost no chance of moving forward.

There is no real path for it. The California legislature would have to ask Congress for permission to make San Bernardino a new state, and the new state of San Bernardino needs a federal constitutional amendment to leave the union. None of that is happening, Carrillo said.

Such efforts took place soon after California joined the union, Carrillo pointed out.

Although the details change, each time California subdivision proposals are presented, the motivation and intent ring the same: local political discontent drives a group to threaten to go its own way. But these stunts are less about success and more about making headlines.

In San Bernardino, local officials behind the measure say it’s not about secession, but rather about collecting data so the county can effectively fight for its fair share of resources. Secession as a last resort is an expression of our resolve, an illustration of the seriousness of the matter, and an acknowledgment of the deep concern of our residents and community leaders who have spoken out, Supervisor Curt Hagman said, according to the Sun .

The Associated Press contributed to this report

