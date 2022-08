UK summer strike wave spreads, driver strike halts trains

LONDON — Thousands of British train drivers have left most parts of the country out of service on Saturday due to strikes over jobs, salaries and conditions. The move is the latest in a series of strikes by British workers demanding significant increases to offset soaring food and fuel prices.

A 24-hour strike by members of the Associated Society of Locomotive Engineers and Firemen halted trains on major routes, including major routes between London and Scotland and commuter services around the capital.

Weekend workers, soccer fans heading to games, and families seeking solace on the beach to escape the heat were forced to change their plans.

This was the summer of the UK travel break. Thousands of railroad sweepers, signalmen and maintenance workers went on a series of one-day strikes in June and July. More strikes are scheduled for next week on the national train and London bus and subway networks.

Disputes over wages, working conditions and job security have been forever turned into a coronavirus pandemic as British Railways struggles to adapt to its travel and commuting habits.

By March, there were nearly 1 billion train trips in the UK, compared to 1.7 billion in the 12 months before the pandemic, with rail companies looking to cut costs and manpower two years later, when emergency government funds continued to hold. there is.

The unions accuse Britain’s Conservative government of blocking better offers from privately owned but tightly regulated train companies.

We find ourselves in a position to say it’s not enough. They say it’s up to the government, we talk to the government and they say we have to talk to the employer. Mick Whelan, Secretary General of the Association of Locomotive Engineers and Firefighters, said:

The Ministry of Transport said allegations of government intervention were completely false.

As the UK faces its worst cost of living crisis in decades, more public and private sector unions are planning strikes. Post office workers, lawyers, British Telecom workers, wharf workers and garbage collectors all declared strike at the end of the month.

Inflation in the UK hit a 40-year high of 9.4% and the Bank of England said it could rise to 13% in a recession later this year. The average fuel cost for British households has risen by more than 50% to 2022 as the world’s oil and natural gas supply has been reduced due to the Ukraine war. Another increase is scheduled for October, with average billing expected to reach £3,500 ($4,300) per year.

In addition to travel disruption, air travelers from many countries are facing delays and disruption as airports struggle to cope with staff shortages and surging demand for flights after a two-year pandemic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/driver-walkout-halts-trains-uk-summer-strike-wave-88333404 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos