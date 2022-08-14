



A walk through the orchards at Lathcoats Farm resulted in visibly burnt apples from many trees, partially browned skins, and corked flesh underneath. A significant portion of this year’s farm harvest was unsold.

July’s record heatwave literally roasted apples on the branches, but Philip Taylor, who runs the farm with his nephew, now has bigger concerns. The soil under the trees is cracking with dryness. There has been very little rain this spring and summer. Even last winter, rainwater is usually stored in the soil to keep it moist for several months, but not wet enough.

The UK had the driest July since 1935 last month, according to the UK Meteorological Agency, with southern parts of the UK, including Lathcoats Farm, receiving only 17% of the average monthly rainfall. Significant amounts of rain are not even on the horizon.

The water level in the reservoir is dropping rapidly, and the river is drying up. Even the River Thames, which flows through London, has shrunk and the first five miles dried up and disappeared. Thirteen streams monitored by the Environmental Protection Agency are at their lowest levels ever recorded.

The climate crisis from fossil fuel burning is making hot weather, drought and flooding more frequent and intense in the UK, and these effects will only get worse as the planet gets hotter.

But for farmers who grow thirsty crops like apples, there is no substitute for rain from the sky.

“You can’t grow apples every summer like this,” Taylor told CNN on her farm 40 miles northeast of London. “At present, access to water is purely from the capital. Providing enough water for apple trees to produce an adequate crop would be too expensive.”

Fortunately, Taylor has other sources of income. His family has transformed the farm into an attractive place to visit, with cafes and farm shops selling juices made from Lathcoats’ apples, fresh produce, organic breads and cakes. People also come here to pick their own fruits, so it’s a fun day out especially for young kids.

He and his nephew also sell soft fruits such as berries and plums that can be watered with irrigation. But even that water is running out, and they can’t afford to do some of the measures that larger farms do to protect them from extreme weather.

“As long as we do that, well, we’re kind of worried,” Taylor said. “It could be that we stop growing apples. Certainly, we will consider which varieties to plant in the future. Some will be more resilient at these temperatures than the traditional English apples we are growing today.”

3 billion liters of water lost every day due to leaks

The hosepipe ban has forced people to find less wasteful ways to garden and wash their cars. It is also banned in many areas for some Britons to fill their water parks on hot days.

But it’s not just consumption that matters, but even rainfall. The UK’s infrastructure is hundreds of years old and leaks especially. In England and Wales, 3.1 billion liters of water, which could fill 1,240 Olympic-size swimming pools, is lost every day due to leaks.

“There’s really a lack of respect for the water we have, this really is a very valuable resource,” Hannah Cloke, a climate scientist and hydrologist at the University of Reading, told CNN. “We drink it and use it to grow food, but we still let it leak everywhere. This is one of the biggest problems. The water company just let it leak. Really dropped a ball there.”

Water UK, which represents 12 major water companies across the country, says much work has already been done to stop leaks.

“Companies are increasingly putting innovation and technology at the center of these efforts,” the organization said in a statement to CNN. “Intelligent networks, smart sensors, satellite technology and drones are part of an arsenal that is being deployed to detect and fix leaks faster than ever before.”

Companies represented by Water UK plan to invest 14 billion ($17 billion) in reservoirs and move water across the country. “Amount to feed 10 million people” saves money, especially in dry times like this.

Another problem is that only about half of England and Wales homes have water meters, allowing companies to charge customers based on actual usage. The rest pay only what the company estimates a house of that size will use.

The wider UK has the highest per capita water consumption in all of Europe, using more than 140 liters per day. Metering has been proven to reduce water consumption by more than 20%. Without them, there is little incentive to reduce usage.

Cloke said water companies may not want to scale up, assuming people will be more careful with their water consumption.

“Water companies will want to make money from selling water, so it’s profitable to keep selling even if there is a limit,” said Cloke. “We don’t really understand this, but water companies have no incentive to do the right thing, environmentally speaking. That’s pollution and flooding, drought and leaks. ‘Let’s just do our normal thing.’

The UK’s Center for Ecology and Hydrology on Wednesday warned that the drought conditions currently affecting much of the UK could last until at least October. As the center looks forward to the next few months, there is concern that the second consecutive dry winter will come to Korea and enter next year.

This could be catastrophic not only for households, but also for food security already compromised by the Russian war in Ukraine and drought in other parts of Europe. It will also push food prices much higher, fueling inflation that is already suffering millions of people as mortgage rates and rents rise and energy prices soar.

As Taylor told CNN on his farm, it was in turn.

He said, “It all happened at once.” You can start with Brexit, go to Ukraine, then to Covid. And now climate change is really starting to hurt.”

English gardens wither

The county of Kent, south of London opposite London, is known as the English Garden for its green hills, fertile land and orchards that supply strawberries, apples and pears. It’s also a place that attracts green thumbs-up people who move here and have a big garden at home.

David and Margaret Miller have lived in their home in the town of Kentish, Edenbridge, for about 40 years. The couple showed CNN photos of what their garden once looked like: a lush green oasis of geraniums, rhododendrons, dahlias, cannabis and echinacea plants. They also brought several certificates to show the honor of local Edenbridge in the multi-award winning Bloom gardening contest.

Now the grass in front of them has turned brown from the dry rain. Some of their dahlias didn’t bloom at all in the heat, and the pink echinacea flowers had completely withered and their petals drooped.

The couple decided to water their favorite flowers and plants. Margaret Miller is not yet subject to a hose pipe ban, but she says she switched to a watering sprinkler “to do the right thing.” She’s doubled what she used to do in 30 minutes. In this heat, sometimes they have to water twice a day just to keep a few plants of their choice alive.

It’s not easy for 84-year-old David with vertigo and 80-year-old Margaret with hip problems. And their garden is everything to them. A hobby and haven that overcame the worst epidemic.

As Margaret Miller said of her plants, “It makes me sad to see plants wither in the heat.” “Because you’ve been raising them for a long time.”

She agrees that people should conserve water as a valuable resource, but is frustrated by the fact that her gardens have to be damaged while the country loses a lot to leaks every day.

“I feel quite the opposite about that, because they give reasons like, ‘Oh, we have a drainage system that goes back hundreds of years and that’s not the water company’s fault.’ At the same time, you would have thought they had the equipment to find out where these leaks are and fix them,” she said. “I’m sure they’re making a lot of money. So why don’t they plow it again? It makes me cross.”

