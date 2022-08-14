The United States will carry out air and sea transits in the Taiwan Strait | New





The White House said Washington’s freedom of navigation transits will reflect its response to China’s provocative military operations in the strait.

The United States plans to conduct new air and sea transits through the Taiwan Strait in a step the White House says will reflect its response to Chinese military exercises in the disputed strait amid growing tensions on the self-governing island. .

China conducted its largest-ever military exercise around Taiwan, which Beijing considers its territory, during a trip by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosie earlier this month.

Kurt Campbell, White House coordinator for Asia-Pacific issues and adviser to President Joe Biden, said that despite the tensions, US forces will continue to fly, navigate and operate where international law permits, in accordance to our longstanding commitment to freedom of navigation.

That includes carrying out standard air and sea transits across the Taiwan Strait over the next few weeks, he told reporters.

Campbell did not confirm what type of deployment would be made to support the maneuvers, saying he had no comment on the nature of our crossings or timings across the Taiwan Strait.

He said Washington was set to announce an ambitious roadmap to deepen economic ties with Taiwan following tensions with China over the self-governing island.

The biggest military exercises ever

Beijing carried out its largest-ever military drills around the self-governing island during Pelosis’ trip. He accused the United States of working against his official policy on China and Taiwan.

Taiwan has accused China of using the visit of Pelosi, the most senior US lawmaker in decades, as an excuse to launch exercises that Taipei has called a rehearsal for an invasion.

China sees the island as its own territory to be seized one day, by force if necessary.

Campbell said Pelosis’ visit was consistent with existing Washington policy and that China overreacted.

Beijing has used this pretext to launch an intensified pressure campaign against Taiwan in an attempt to change the status quo, jeopardizing peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the wider region, he said.

China has overreacted and its actions continue to be provocative, destabilizing and unprecedented.

In response to the Chinese exercises, the United States reaffirms its involvement in the region, while reiterating its policy of strategic ambiguity diplomatically recognizing China while simultaneously supporting the islands’ autonomy.

Washington’s One China Policy

Andrew Leung, a China analyst, told Al Jazeera that US actions in Taiwan run counter to its official China policy as the one China policy has been voided for many years by the government. sending senior US officials to the island.

Such visits give Taiwan increasing diplomatic space to assume an almost independent role as if Taiwan were a separate country from China, Leung said.

The reality remains that most Taiwanese do not support unification but also dare not declare independence. They want to prolong the status quo forever.

However, forever is not an option as President Xi has made it clear that 2049 is the absolute deadline for unification, which is the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Republic of China, Leung said, referring to the island by its official name.

The island’s foreign ministry thanked Washington for its strong support in a statement released Saturday, highlighting its concrete action to maintain security in the Taiwan Strait and peace in the region.

Criticizing China’s decision to end cooperation with Washington on issues such as tackling climate change, Campbell said, “We have and will continue to maintain open lines of communication with Beijing.

The official noted that Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping had asked staff to host an in-person summit, but he declined to comment on reports that it could take place at the G20 meeting in Bali in November.

We don’t have anything else in terms of time or location details, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/8/13/us-to-conduct-new-air-and-maritime-transits-in-taiwan-strait The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos