US calls on Russia to sponsor terrorism would be a “point of no return” according to Moscow





Alexander Darchiev, a Russian Foreign Ministry official, warned the United States on Friday that if it designates Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, it will have passed a “point of no return”.

The comments from Darchiev, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s North American department, came in an interview with Russian news agency TASS, and as some lawmakers on both sides of the aisle pressure the Biden administration to give Moscow such a label.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, and Sen. Dick Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, told CNN last week that Biden or Congress should make such a designation amid the invasion of Ukraine. by Russia.

“I hope the president decides to voluntarily take this position and hasn’t taken it off the table on state-sponsored terrorism,” Blumenthal said in an interview with the network earlier this month. .

Meanwhile, Graham said he would “like to work” with the Biden administration to enact the label. “But whether or not we have to legislate for that to happen, we’re ready to do it. I urge the administration to act now,” he told CNN.

Last month, the Senate passed a resolution introduced by the two senators urging the Biden administration to propose such a designation.

During his interview with TASS, Darchiev said he “would like to mention the legislative initiative currently under discussion in Congress to declare Russia a ‘country sponsor of terrorism'”.

“If passed, it would mean that Washington would have to cross the point of no return, with the most serious collateral damage to bilateral diplomatic relations, until they are downgraded or even broken. The American side has been warned,” did he declare. .

In the House of Representatives, Rep. Ted Lieu, a California Democrat, and four co-sponsors also introduced legislation that would add Russia to a list of designated state sponsors of terrorism.

In response to a Newsweek request for comment, the US State Department said it was “not discussing deliberations or potential deliberations regarding the designations.”

The spokesperson said the United States “has already taken a number of important and effective steps to respond to Putin’s war of choice in Ukraine, export controls on which we have aligned with more than 35 partners multilateral sanctions with more than 30 countries on four continents and restrictions on aid.”

“The costs we have imposed are the consequences that would result from a [state sponsored terrorism] designation,” the spokesperson wrote in an email, adding that the economic sanctions had had an impact on the Russian economy.

“The Russian stock market has lost a third of its value. Inflation has reached 20%. Russian imports of goods from around the world could fall by 40%. It has been reported that Russia has defaulted on its sovereign debt for the first time in over a century due to enormous pressure from the United States and more than 30 partners around the world,” the spokesperson said.

According to Reuters on Saturday, Darniev also warned the United States against seizing frozen Russian assets, saying such a move would “permanently damage bilateral relations” between the two countries.

