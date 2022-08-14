UK energy supplier calls on government to abolish levy and billing charges





Energy providers, including British Gas, Eon and Octopus, are facing pressure to lower the soaring costs of households, so the UK government will not be able to divert costs charged from customer bills to general taxes. urged that

Gas and electricity prices in the UK are expected to hit up to 5,000 next spring, four times what they were before the energy crisis. Wholesale gas prices rise.

Greg Jackson, CEO of Octopus, the UK’s fourth-largest energy supplier, said energy costs have become an all-inclusive basket, from support for poor families to levies to support investments in renewable energy.

According to regulator Ofgem, wholesale gas and electricity costs now account for 57% of the 1,971 typical bi-fuel annual bill. The remaining nearly 900 consists of transfer costs, flat rates, and other excessive charges.

Businesses have long argued that some of these surcharges are necessary, but are regressive because they hit the poorest families the most. They say some people will have to pay their taxes better, which will put a higher burden on high-income earners.

For decades, every time a plan is announced, costs are added to the bill, Jackson said.

These costs are now making the high energy costs even more so and must be cut as part of market reform.

Eon, who also urges energy efficiency initiatives, calculates that moving various rates to taxes and cutting VAT could cut more than 420 bills in October, when the UK energy price cap is expected to rise to around $3,500 for the average household. I did. , from 1971 to today.

That’s more than the 400 the government plans to give to every UK home.

A total of 420 includes 176 VAT (if bills reach 3,500), 153 social and environmental levies, and 94 per household cost of moving customers from dozens of failed energy suppliers.

This proposal will cost taxpayers approximately $10-15 billion.

Chris OShea, CEO of Centrica, the owner of Britain’s largest supplier British Gas, said it was unfair how the rates were structured.

Covering environmental costs through this measure means that all customers, rich or poor, pay the same amount, he said.

If the temporary nationalization cost of Bulb, the largest among energy-deficient companies, is not distributed to all households as expected for next year and is covered by taxes, the total bill savings could exceed $500.

The supplier’s request to support the government’s further aid to the poor comes after the generator convened this week at an emergency meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his cabinet colleagues. deep recession.

The meeting did not make any decisions, but those in attendance said they had creative proposals to review in the coming weeks. A decision is not expected until the Conservative leadership votes in early September.

Electric generators, especially those that do not rely on gas for power generation, are concerned that they could face a windfall on their excess profits to fund additional support for households. They saw profits skyrocket as gas-powered electricity prices soared, but the cost of generating electricity from renewables and nuclear power rose little.

suggestion

Wholesale gas prices, which soared to about ten times normal levels after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and limited supplies, are the biggest contributor to soaring home energy bills.

If the bill hits 5,000 as expected, it could account for about 80% of the total by spring.

Household bills include about 300 electricity and network bills, and energy providers don’t suggest moving them to general taxation.

Activists like the Fuel Poverty Action are calling for the abolition of the so-called round-the-clock charge, which adds about 371 per year to your bill for connecting to your energy network, whether you use gas or electricity.

Conservative Party leaders Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak both said they would defer VAT on their household bills. Truss also said she would get rid of her environmental levy. Sunak said he thinks the family will need extra support this winter.

In the long term, energy suppliers are under pressure to separate electricity prices from gas costs to better reflect the market impact of renewables.

In the UK, every 30 minutes a single wholesale electricity price is typically priced at gas, Jackson said. So, even with cheap renewable energy, it is not filtered out to consumers.

A government spokesperson said: The high electricity prices, coupled with the high global gas prices we now face, make the need to reform the UK’s electricity market even more urgent. We are already consulting on a wide range of options for reform, including the separation of clean energy from marginal gas prices, and we will carefully consider the options’ impact on consumers and suppliers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/0d4d3f4d-f073-4115-b389-066aa894fb53 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos