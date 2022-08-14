New Doctor Who movie, UK movie release





A new documentary Doctor Who Am I has been confirmed for a UK movie release.

According to Variety, the documentary will be released in the UK in October and will be distributed by Kaleidoscope, with the possibility of an international release as well.

Directed by Vanessa Yuille, this documentary tells the story of the infamous 1996 Doctor Who film made during the hiatus of the TV series.

BBC

Regarding this development, Yul said, “We are a small movie with a big heart, but Kaleidoscope saw it at once. The Kaleidoscope team is a perfect match for us. Although we are an American film, they understand it. The difference between the Doctor Who franchise and the fandom Global scope. They can bring our documentaries into space from ‘houniverse’.”

Paul McGann appeared as Time Lord in this film, but it didn’t get a good response from fans, especially after Doctor Who was angry at the notion of being half-human after kissing his assistant Grace Holloway.

Matthew Jacobs, author of the original book and co-director of the documentary, talks about how the documentary was made and how fans reacted. McGann is also included here.

Kaleidoscope CEO Spencer Pollard said in a statement regarding the film’s release: “Our Kaleidoscope is delighted to be working with Matthew and Vanessa on this wonderful film. It’s a true fan piece. I I hope festivals and distributors around the world will enjoy this film.” just like us.”

Jacobs added: “Now, more than ever, as we move towards the show’s 60th anniversary, we need a film that is positive for the Doctor Who fandom. We, like the audience, have come to recognize that our documentary is a must-watch for all lovers of kaleidoscopes. I’m very happy. Storytelling.”

Doctor Who’s next special will air on BBC One in October 2022. In the United States, the show airs on BBC America, and series 1-12 are available on HBO Max.

